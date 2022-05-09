Defined dates and times of the Final

This Sunday the Grand Final of the MX Expansion League betweens Canaries of Atlético Morelia and Cimarrones de Sonora, an unprecedented duel in this instance, as it is the first time that the Sonorans access the series for the title in the silver division in Mexican Soccer.

For its part, Atlético de Morelia reaches its second final in this new format of the Expansion League, where they will seek their first title.

The series will be played in two games, on a reciprocal visit and it should be mentioned that according to the Regulations, in the event of a global tie in the 180 minutes of the key, Extra Time will proceed and if the tie continues, there will be shots penalties.

Dates and times of the Final between Morelia and Cimarrones de Sonora.

First leg: Wednesday, May 11. 9:00 p.m. Heroes of Nacozari Stadium

Return: Saturday May 14. 5:00 p.m. Morelos Stadium

