Defined dates! These are the crosses of the league of the Closing Tournament 2022

The regular rounds came to an end with the dispute of the last day of the 2022 Closing Tournament that brought the crosses of the league in search of the last two tickets for the semifinals.

Real España and Olimpia are the two clubs that ensured their presence in the semifinals, they will wait for their rival during the week.

Victoria (3rd), Motagua (4th), Vida (5th) and Marathón (6th) sealed their ticket to the league after obtaining positive results on date 18.

PLAY-OFF DUELS

The Marathón managed to get into the big party in an agonizing manner after beating the Lobos de la UPN 1-2 at home in Danlí, making the triumph of Honduras Progreso (3-0) over Platense sterile.

The rice farmers made the same points as the Green Monster (23 pts), but their goal difference made them finish in seventh place.

The purslane will face off against Victoria, who despite their comeback win (3-2) over Olimpia, finished third in the standings.

The first duel will be at the Yankel Rosenthal or the Olympic stadium on Wednesday and the second leg will take place at the Municipal Ceibeño next Saturday.

The other confrontation will be carried out by Vida and Motagua. Los cocoteros gave the surprise by winning (1-4) against the leader Real España and advanced to fifth place with 25 points.

For their part, Ciclón Azul did their homework, beating Real Sociedad by a landslide in the capital (6-0) to confirm fourth place in the standings with 28 units.

The first leg will be played on Thursday in La Ceiba and the second leg will be on Sunday at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

The team that was in the worst position in the regular rounds and advances to the semifinals will face the leader Real España; who follows him will do so against Olimpia, who will have the same advantage for their position in the standings.

PLAY-OFF DUELS:

GOING

Wednesday May 4: Marathon vs Victoria

Thursday, May 5: Vida vs. Motagua

LAP

Saturday May 7: Victoria vs. Marathon

Sunday, May 8: Motagua vs. Vida