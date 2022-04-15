Sports

Defined the crosses of the Semifinals; dates and times

This Thursday the series of Quarter finals in the UEFA Europa League, with this the semifinals were defined according to the draw made a few weeks ago by UEFA, leaving attractive duels in which the presence of two teams from the Bundesliga.

Leipzig looks like the main favorite to take this trophy to their showcases and in their crossing they will have to face Ranger from Scotland, a club that has dreamed of achieving this championship for several years.

In the other key, the other team in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt, which surprised by leaving coach Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona eliminated, will face West Ham in the Premier League, which left Lyon in France on its way.

Leipzig vs Rangers

First leg: April 28. 2:00 p.m.

Return: May 5. 2:00 p.m.

West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

First leg: April 28. 2:00 p.m.

Return: May 5. 2:00 p.m.

