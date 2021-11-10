Definitive Edition, have the remasters convinced you? – Multiplayer.it

After the official presentation, the video materials and images of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, both as regards the official and unofficial channels, thus allowing you to have a somewhat more complete view of what Rockstar Games did on this occasion. The idea of ​​a remastering of the original trilogy has always been a bit controversial, but in general the comments have always been quite positive, even after the first trailer which showed how the operation was precisely related to the category of remastering, that is not a remake but a technical reworking carried out on the original base.

The answers to the materials released today seem a bit more contrasting, however, between those who continue to appreciate the work done by Rockstar Games and the respectful approach to the originals and those who consider it a homework done without too much fuss.

One element of particular discussion is obviously the price of the package, which is sold at the more or less standard figure of new games (at least as regards the past generation), or about 60 euros. Considering that inside there are three titles put together and decidedly substantial, the amount requested is quite appropriate, but many comments under news, videos and discussions on various forums point out that for such a price it would have been desirable to have more work done. reworking. The idea of ​​maintaining the original style, recovering models and scenarios and softening them in order to obtain an intermediate effect between the search for realism as far as this could have been achieved almost 20 years ago and a cartoonic stylization continues to be rather appreciated, but the general effect has ups and downs.

Among the major problems discussed in the criticisms is, based on some impressions leaked on the net, that despite a not exactly impressive graphics system, the games still do not guarantee the maintenance of 60 fps, which would have probably been the most welcome addition, considering a graphic reworking not too deep. Others point out that better results would have been achieved on PC through the use of the original games with the application of mods, which further fuels the controversy over another rather dubious choice undertaken by Rockstar with the launch of this Definitive Edition: the total removal of the originals from digital stores. Further sources of discontent also come from the strong reduction made to the soundtrack with the elimination of various historical traces no longer in line with the management of rights.

On the other hand, there are however also many positive impressions and there is no doubt that the call of the name will still play its part in this case too. With GTA 6 which is still a pipe dream, there is no doubt that this Definitive Edition of the trilogy can quench the hunger for “new” Grand Theft Auto that has now spread around the world, despite GTA 5 continuing to sell like hot cakes. Ultimately, there are actually some dubious elements in the conduct of this relaunch operation by Rockstar Games, above all the peremptory elimination of the original versions and perhaps also a launch price that is not exactly commensurate, but it must be said that, at least stylistically, the remastering was done with great consistency and respect for the original titles.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: the application of atmospheric effects significantly changes the appearance of the scenarios

As reported by many, the Definitive Editions are just “like the original games in ours memories“, or those versions unconsciously improved and sweetened by all the technical limitations that we often remember thinking about the games we loved in the past and that often clash violently with the proof of the facts, when instead we actually go to review them. Here, from this point of view. view, GTA Trilogy has the advantage of making us return to those three historical games without making us bump too much with reality and this could already be worth the not very low price of the ticket.