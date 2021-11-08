Definitive Edition of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 perhaps coming to the west – Nerd4.life

As reported by Samus Hunter, Twittter profile dedicated to the publication of leaks and news from the Nintendo world, the versions were released in Japan this month Definitive Edition of Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Furthermore, according to what has been indicated, a possible publication in the West in the coming months is under discussion.

As you can see in the tweet below, Samus Hunter states: “A” Definitive Edition “of Splatoon 2 and Zelda Breath of the Wild was released in Japanese this month, there is talk of a release in the West in the coming months. One game that should be planned for 2022 is Xenoblade Chronicles 2 + Back, thanks to the use of 32 GB cards “.

In the internal tweet, Hunter says an “interesting aspect of next year – important for many releases – will be the growing use of 32GB cards. To date, they have been used very little, both because of the price, and because the Switch needed a microSD for games larger than 25GB. “As you can see, it is indicated that in 2019 The Witcher 3 had used a 32 cartridge. GB, while next year there will be at least three games using this format, one of which is expected to be the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

As mentioned, however, there are still no precise plans for the release of the Definitive Editions in the west of the aforementioned games. For now, this is only a possibility. Small or large, the games of the big N are a success, also thanks to Nintendo Switch which has reached 92.87 million units sold: almost 7 times WiiU.