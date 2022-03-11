Definitive list of MIR 2022 exam notes: changes and novelties

MIR exam 2022.

The Ministry of Health published this Thursday definitive list of results of the MIR 2022 examwhich converts to Sophia Haselgruber as number 1 of the test for doctors definitively. Said list also shows that the candidates who made up the ‘top ten’ to choose a specialty remain as reflected in the provisional list.

The Galician applicant obtained 182 valid answers in the exam of last January 29 and 18 errors, which gave him a score of 93.6354. An academic scale of 9.34 was added to this result, which translates into a score of 9.6557, so the sum of these points gave it a final score of 103.2911 points which is immovable.

However, the definitive relations of results published by the ministerial body introduce a change with respect to the previously shared document. Specifically, it is the correction scale for a degree in Medicine, which goes from 1.03380543781 to 1.02543068088 points. The rest of the correction factors, as well as the minimum score required and the average of the 10 best individual evaluations of the year, remain exactly as expressed in the provisional document.

Definitive results EIR and rest of FSE 2022

In the case of the degree Nursing, the results have not changed either. As reflected in the provisional list of the EIR 2022, Monica Padilla Lamadrid is consecrated as number 1 of the test, followed by Arrate Cardaño Peña and Aurea Macias Arjonilla.

The final cut-off note is set in the 125 pointswhile the average of the 10 best individual assessments of the year is 357.5.

In the rest of the degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training (FSE), the definitive list confirms the identity of the numbers 1: Antonio Prieto Romero, definitely becomes the best in the test for pharmacists, while, in the PIR 2022, it is confirmed that the best score is obtained by Eugenia Mormeneo Oliveros.

Regarding the examination for access to places of Resident Intern Biologist (BIR) of this 2022, the highest note is Marina Fernandez Gonzalez. Pablo Romaris Villanueva is number 1 to choose a place in Resident Intern Chemist (QIR).

Similarly, the applicant with the highest score in Hospital Radiophysics (RFIR) is for Antonio Ganan Mora.