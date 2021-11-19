Deforestation in the Amazon gets worse

The rate of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in South America has increased significantly in the last year with severe environmental damage to one of the most important natural resources we have to control global warming. According to the Brazilian space agency (INPE), 22 percent more land was deforested between August 2020 and July 2021 compared to the previous year.

The affected area is over 13,200 square kilometers, approximately equal to the entire territory of Trentino-Alto Adige. According to INPE and other organizations, it is the worst figure in the last 15 years.

For some time the associations that deal with the Amazon have accused the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, of not having adopted strong enough policies to stop deforestation. In recent years, Bolsonaro himself had advocated the need to destroy part of the rainforest to create new plantations and to enhance Brazil’s agricultural production capacity.

However, Bolsonaro had committed himself to counteracting unauthorized deforestation activities, but the program that also included the use of the army did not bring the desired results due to the disorganization and scarce resources allocated to the project.

At the recently concluded climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the government of Brazil formally pledged to end illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2028, anticipating a previous commitment by a couple of years. According to several activists and some sources of the Guardian, the Brazilian government would have participated in COP26 already having the information on the last record year of deforestation, but it would have failed to make it public to avoid damage to its image.

The new INPE data raised many doubts on the promises of Brazil and more generally on those of 100 other countries during COP26 to stop deforestation, on a global level.

Most of the Amazon rainforest is located in Brazil and in addition to being an immense resource for biodiversity, with millions of different species populating it, it is considered essential for maintaining commitments on forest preservation. Trees in the Amazon contribute to removing large quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming and produced in large quantities by human activities.