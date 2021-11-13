Deghi is the best web shop for the third year

LECCE – For the third year Deghi Spa – the Salento e-commerce of bathroom, garden and interior furnishings, founded and led by Alberto Paglialunga – has won the prestigious “Insegna dell’Anno” Award, the Italian version of the European Retailer survey. of the Year for 2021, the best web shop in Italy in its sector. It had already happened in 2018, when Deghi was rewarded by beating Ikea in its category. In 2019, however, she was the absolute winner among all the categories in the race, first in front of Amazon. The recognition of this edition confirms an undisputed leadership.

Today Deghi has more than 200 thousand customers, scattered throughout Italy, with over 1000 daily shipments. In 2020, 320,000 shipments were made. In stock has 14,000 items ready for delivery; 90 percent of the products are Deghi branded.

In 2020 Deghi SpA had a turnover of approximately 50 million euros. It has grown compared to 2019, despite the decrease in consumption due to Covid by about 30 percent.

The company was born just nine years ago in Lecce from an intuition of the very young Alberto Paglialunga, who began selling air conditioners and then bathroom furnishings via the web. Initially he established his own business in a home garage, then moved to a small warehouse of 750 square meters; in 9 years it has registered exponential growth, so much so that it is among the very first companies in Italy. It can be defined as an excellence of southern entrepreneurship.

The challenges of the imminent future: “We are preparing the inauguration of the new warehouse of almost 35,000 square meters, capable of handling double the daily orders” – explains Paglialunga. – “The inauguration of a physical showroom, in Lecce, of over 2200 square meters will combine the online sales experience with the offline one. A further strengthening of the digital structure and the mobile platform with a recruitment plan that will bring the company to 170 employees “.

“The heart of success – underlines the founder and CEO, Alberto Paglialunga – is to put the customer at the center of corporate strategies, following him from the moment of choice until the product arrives at home. But the heart of the company is the warehouse. Big, efficient, organized “. It is no coincidence that today the Deghi warehouse is the largest e-commerce bathroom furniture warehouse in Europe. Here the orders arrive, the packaging (16 types) is carefully chosen and the trucks of the shippers are loaded, following them via the web until the product reaches the customers’ homes.