Degree in Medicine at the University of Huelva?

The rector of the University of Huelva (UHU), Maria Antonia Penahas shown this Wednesday its “interest” to the Minister of University, Research and Innovation of the Junta de Andalucía, Jose Carlos Gomez Villamandosfor expanding the offer of Huelva degrees, such as Medicine, by “living with a lot of pain” that “has been put in Jaén and Almería” and that the UHU has not been able to implement it “for economic reasons”.





This was stated in response to questions from journalists during the inauguration of the academic year at the UHU, where Peña explained that this “will have to be analyzed in detail”, since he has pointed out that they want to do “a feasibility study that clarifies how much it would cost” and “talk about it” with the Board.





The rector has stressed that she knows that “everything cannot be all at once” but considers it “important” to be able to “trace a course” that “allows the University of Huelva to advance”





Similarly, he pointed out that they want “not only to expand” the offer of qualificationsbut “to be able to improve with economic solvency” those that it already has in order to “make them more consistent with the needs of our time”.





Likewise, he explained that “in the line in which it has been working” the UHU wants to continue with the “talent acquisition”as well as being able to stabilize the workforce”, to have “a better entry into the university through the figure of doctoral assistant professors or reduce the number of interim substitute professors”.





Finally, the rector has stressed that she knows that “everything cannot be at once” but considers it “important” to be able to “trace a course” that “allows progress” to the University of Huelva.

