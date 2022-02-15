Del Brocco, big screen cinema to look beyond – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 15 – “Today at the Berlin Film Festival Leonora’s farewell debut by Paolo Taviani, one of the undisputed masters of our cinema, who at the age of ninety gives us a powerful and emotional film, the only one to represent Italy in the competition for the Golden Bear ”, declares Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of Rai Cinema which produces the film together with Donatella Palermo’s Stemal Entertainment. ” To Paolo Taviani – continues Del Brocco – goes the an affectionate embrace from Rai Cinema and 01 Distribution, always close to auteur cinema, which with the Italian release on 17 February intend to encourage the public to return to theaters to live an irreplaceable experience ”.



The CEO of Rai Cinema underlines that " two years of Covid have left their mark on everyone's lives and seeing cinema on the big screen can help us look beyond: beyond the pandemic, beyond the small home screens, beyond the limited and solitary horizon of private visions ".



Del Brocco adds: " Rai Cinema and 01 Distribution have always been the home of great cinema and not even in the darkest days have we thought of failing to achieve this goal " recalling that " the films of Gianni Amelio, Gabriele Salvatores, are ready. Pietro Marcello, Pupi Avati, Michele Placido, Francesca Archibugi, Giorgio Rights. Films by Marco Bellocchio, Matteo Garrone, Nanni Moretti, Roman Polanski, Susanna Nicchiarelli, Alice Rohrwacher, Edoardo De Angelis, Sydney Sibilia and others are also in the works. The acquisition films by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Pablo Larrain are also of great importance. Naturally, we will continue to produce and distribute large entertainment cinema as well, but we intend to reinforce the idea that the work of Rai Cinema, 01 Distribution and the producers we work with is always in favor of quality cinema ". And he concludes: " We send a positive message to all those who work in the world of cinema, we want to reconnect that broken thread with the public by fully recovering their trust. We can do it all together, we have the strength and quality of it ".


