Del Genio ironically: “Naples, Bezos will give 10 million to Mertens. Insigne fool”

The journalist Paolo Del Genio made some statements to the microphones of Tele A focusing, among other things, on Dries Mertens. The player, as is known, has his contract expiring on June 30, 2022. These are his words: “The declarations of love by Dries Mertens towards Naples will, in all likelihood, lead the Italian club to offer him a renewal, however much lower than those he receives now”.

Paolo Del Genio then added during his speech: “Before, many criticized the club’s decision to renew his contract. Then Mertens started scoring and now everyone wants his confirmation.”

The journalist finally made fun of the rumors relating to a possible new owner of Napoli: “Maybe someone was not careful. The new owner of Napoli will be Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder will give 10 million per season to everyone. Insigne was fooled. Dries, don’t sign yet: wait Jeff (laughs, ed)“.