Del Piero and other football legends on Binance NFT

Binance NFT will launch the collection of non-fungible tokens dedicated to three football legends: Alessandro Del Piero, Christian Vieri and Gabriel Batistuta. The drop is scheduled for Monday November 15th at 3.30 PM UTC.

The Mystery Box dedicated to football legends on Binance NFT

The three players will join aa Mystery Box Collection made available by TopGoal.

Specifically, buyers of these NFTs will have playing cards which will show the three footballers in their epic moments. The collection is called “Returns of Legends S2” and includes 12,000 cards. The cards will be part of the ecosystem TopGoal and can be used in GameFi and DeFi applications. Some cards are limited edition. Specifically there will be:

6 Legendary cards;

9 Epic cards;

9 Rare cards.

Of the 6 Legendary cards, three will be auctioned by the three main players.

Furthermore, to celebrate the launch of the Mystery Box that sees them as protagonists, Alessandro Del Piero will participate in an AMA session (Ask me anything) along with Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao.

The rise of Binance NFT

Since it was launched, Binance NFT has become one of the most successful NFT platforms, with impressive growth. In the first month of life he collected sales of 25 million BUSD, giving away 300,000 mystery boxes, and brought together 400 creators. It currently counts 900,000 mystery boxes sold and revenues from beyond 103 million BUSD thanks to NFT sales.

After all, Binance is one of the most known and used exchanges in the world. Its user base may have the same account to access the NFT marketplace. Plus it allows users to move NFTs from Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain easily.

Sport embraces NFTs

The marriage between the world of football and NFT now seems to be done. It started Sorare, with his project of fantasy football on blockchain, which has embraced several teams and even national soccer teams. Each player was transformed into NFT cards to collect, sell, exchange, a bit like the famous Panini stickers. But with the Sorare cards it is also possible to play Fantasy Football, and this has literally conquered an audience of sports enthusiasts and innovators.

But other cases have seen football stars become NFT to be jealously guarded.

For example, Zilliqa has launched a project that involves some of the most famous footballers in the world including Rúben Dias, of Manchester City, João Félix, of Atletico Madrid e Keylor Navas, of Paris Saint-Germain.

Lastly, the Italian Serie A team of Fiorentina launched a collection of NFTs to celebrate its 95th anniversary, with gadgets and symbols from the history of the “Viola” for sale on Genuino.

Ultimately, the NFT has become a sector that has infected and given new life even to a world that was in crisis like that of football.