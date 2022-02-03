Del Piero blesses Vlahovic but his sentence shakes the Juve world

A couple more days and the new one Juventus born in January with market hits, it will see the light for the first time on the pitch, Sunday evening, against Verona. There is great anticipation to see Dusan Vlahovic with the number 7 shirt of the bianconeri to make his debut at the Stadium. And there is also a lot of curiosity to understand how Allegri will field the “first” Juve of the new course, also and above all the hierarchies and the choices in attack. It is also curious Alessandro Del PieroJuventus legend who spoke of Vlahovic, of coexistence with Morata And Dybala but also of the “obligations” of this new Old Lady to the microphones of Sky Sport.

Juventus: from Del Piero the blessing on Vlahovic

Speaking to ‘Sky Sport 24’, Alessandro Del Piero commented on Juventus’ January transfer market purchases, especially the one that created a great sensation also on an international level, Dusan Vlahovic. From the Juventus flag comes the blessing to the new Allianz idol: “If he keeps what he did with Fiorentina he will guarantee many goals. Vlahovic will give a different depth, he has incredible skills and will fight on all balls, he has more ball coverage than Morata and this will give the team breath.

Juve, Del Piero has his say on the Vlahovic-Dybala-Morata trident

Alessandro Del Piero he also expressed himself on how Juve’s way of playing will change with Vlahovic and on the hypothesis of coexistence with the other two big forwards, Morata And Dybala: “In recent years, Juve have often accustomed us to dominating matches and suffering counter-attacks, but lately we have seen the opposite. Vlahovic, Dybala and Morata together? Now I would not wear all three, I would wait “.

Del Piero nails Allegri: “Now he has no more excuses”

Del Piero also had his say on Allegri’s possibilities to reach the qualification in the Champions League: “Allegri found the balance in the first round, now he will create others. And then there will be a lot of enthusiasm. These changes could greatly change Juve as an inner sense of strength. The changes also bring enthusiasm. He has a serious chance of going to the Champions League, indeed at this point it is an obligation to go there “.

On social media, Del Piero’s ideas stir Juve fans

Everyone has said it a bit these days, after the purchase of Vlahovic, but the words of a Juventus legend like Del Piero on the obligation of this new Juve and Allegri to hit the Champions League create a stir. The fans of the other teams attack: “Do you take Vlahovic and Zakaria with the rest of the team and you just have to finish fourth? At the very least, this Juve must aim to win the Champions League! ” someone thunders. But there are those who put their hands forward: “We have more Vlahovic and Zakaria but one less Church, it won’t be easy anyway …”

