“Del Piero my idol, Pedro my strongest companion. And on Rome …”

After a “shy” start, the moment is that Mattia Zaccagni is living with the shirt of the Lazio it is golden. The former Verona playmaker, who has become one of the most titled of Sarri, it is told in the pages of Lazio Style 1900 Magazine. From the current period to the beginning of his career, passing through the innate passion for football, hereinafter part of the two statements: “Who passed on to me the passion for football:” My father! From an early age I watched matches in any existing league, he passed on this passion to me: he played too and football is something that binds us so much! What job did my parents do? We still have a hotel in Bellaria, which my whole family manages. When I left home I was 18, it was hard but also an important formative experience. My poster in the room? Alessandro Del Piero has always been my idol “.

CAREER – “I have always given my all in football, I knew that sooner or later satisfaction would come! With commitment, dedication and a little luck you can reach the top. First salary? If I remember correctly, I bought my new iPhone. Swapped jerseys with opponents? Two years ago, in a Verona-Juventus match, I managed to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt, which I also got signed. “

THE BEST MATCHES – “Fortunately, there are many that I remember well. One of these is the final of Playoff Verona-Cittadella, where I scored and in comeback we won the promotion to Serie A. Verona or Rome? They are two completely different cities, in Verona I left my heart is a city that has raised me in everything! Rome, on the other hand, I think is one of the most beautiful cities in the world “.

PRIDE – “Becoming a Serie A player is very difficult, besides talent and qualities you must also have a lot of luck, so I am proud of the progress made and I must also thank all the people who allowed me to do all this. What would I say to a child who He wants to play? Simple. To have fun, always put effort into everything he does and dream! Future? Definitely a long journey! In the workplace and football, however, I would not be sure yet “.

COMPANIONS AND … SOCIAL NETWORK – “How many messages do I get from fantasy coaches? Many, really too many (laughs). The strongest teammate? I think I met him just this year, Pedro! Social? A normal relationship, I try to give the right importance to everything” .

