Del Piero, Vieri and Batistuta will launch their NFT collections on Binance

Binance NFT has partnered with Italian football stars Alessandro Del Piero And Christian Vieri, as well as that Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta, for the launch of an exclusive NFT collection.

The tokens in question will be digital playing cards representing the most memorable moments in the careers of the three players. The collection, titled “Return of Legends S2,” will include 12,000 NFTs and will be available exclusively on Binance NFT. The cards can then be used within the TopGoal ecosystem, in both GameFi and DeFi applications.

Return of Legends S2. Vieri, Del Piero, Batistuta

Del Piero, Vieri and Batistuta NFTs will be available on Binance NFT

The sale will take place through mystery boxes, which may contain tokens of three different rarities: Rare, Epic and Legendary. Additionally, the same players will each auction off a ‘Legendary,’ quality token bringing the total number of NFTs to 20,003.

The start of the sale is scheduled for Monday November 15th, at 3:30 pm UTC.

Binance NFT opened its doors in June, becoming one of the fastest growing platforms dedicated to non-fungible tokens in the industry: to date it has sold over 900,000 mystery boxes, generating a total volume of 103 million BUSD.

Coinbase too, Binance’s rival US cryptocurrency exchange, is working on a platform for NFT: initially it will only support the ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards based on Ethereum, but in the future the service will also be expanded to other blockchains. Over a million users are already present on the Coinbase NFT waiting list, which must be registered to access the platform in advance, demonstrating the strong interest from the general public in non-fungible tokens

