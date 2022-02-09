Del Potro between tears and the last bow: how was the Argentine’s farewell to tennis

On the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday the curtain closed on the career of Juan Martin Del Potro: at the Argentina Open, in front of the public in Buenos Aires, the 33-year-old lost 6-1 6-3 against his friend and compatriot Federico Delbonis, but the result immediately went into the background. The return to the field after 965 days of the Tandil Tower was a mix of emotions, dominated by two extremes: the joy of seeing him in action and the awareness of admiring his legendary right for the last time.

“I have no energy to continue fighting: the pain in my knee is too strong, now I have to think about how to heal in order to have a normal life. I am very proud of what I have done in my career, of what I have won. Not I know what will happen tomorrow, it will be difficult without tennis, without this life, but I have to fix my knee, to be able to walk without pain. What I experienced tonight is unforgettable. I’m going happy “.

Juan Martin Del Potro Credit Photo Getty Images

Tennis gives, tennis takes away. The wheel turns: this is another reason why it is worth leaving a door ajar. You never know. Meanwhile, Del Potro enjoyed the spectacle of 5000 fans present in the stands (including mother Patricia present live for the first time) who cheered him throughout the match, showing him all their affection with banners, choirs and applause. On the occasion of one of the last rounds of service, the giant champion of the US Open in 2009, literally collapsed while the arena screamed “Palito”.

Impossible to hold back tears after a career like his: 16 years of roller coasters with seasons as an absolute top player, but also terrible injuries, on all those to the wrist and knee. At the end of the match, the last farewell to tennis and fans from all over the world: band on the net and kiss. Curtain down. Still buena suerte, Juan Martin.

Del Potro’s sports drama: “I’m living a nightmare”

