Del Potro leaves: the homage of Boca, Djokovic and the Next Gen

The farewell of the Argentine, US Open 2009 champion, has excited colleagues and fans. And also n. 1 in the world pays homage to him

To the applause of his audience, Juan Martin Del Potro leaves the Buenos Aires tournament in tears and ultimately also the world of sport, which during the day addressed a particularly heartfelt greeting to the crystal giant, through messages and posts that are chased throughout the day on social media.

The favorite team – Warm and comforting like that of a mother, the big hug of Boca Junior on Twitter: “To represent these colors in the best possible way. For the heart and the garra. For perseverance. For the triumphs and the lessons learned from defeats. For having played every game in a way that is faithful to our history, at Boca. Congratulations, @delpotrojuan! We are waiting for you at home “.

The Sabatini in the stands – Attending the last match of the Argentine champion last day there was also the other legend of the house Gabriela Sabatini, on which the eyes of the cameras rested several times. The former tennis player appeared tense and worried when she realized that the game with Delbonis was now in the finishing straight. Here’s what her reaction was at the moment of the decisive break:

The Tour companion – Of great understanding the thought of the colleague of the old guard Andy Murray, with whom Del Potro shared the joys and sorrows of having lived in a tennis era dominated by three insurmountable phenomena, managing despite everything to obtain an important space in the registers of gold of the tournaments that matter, as well as in the hearts of the fans. “He’s been suffering for a long time,” Murray said. “He has had many injuries in his career, I know what it means not to be able to find solutions to recover. Few had such powerful blows as his, his right was incredible “.

The number 1 – Novak Djokovic also joined his colleagues in the salute to the Tandil Tower. The Serbian shared in his Instagram stories an image of last day’s match accompanied by the message: “Thanks for all the emotions, Juan. You are great “.

Tiafoe, little fan – With his right he also made the new Delpo generations fall in love, the proof is the message posted by the American Frances Tiafoe: “I know that right now I will look like a complete fanboy, but I am. I hope this wasn’t your last game. But if not I want to say thank you. As a child you were my favorite player. You were the first professional who signed me a ball. When you won the US Open in 2009, I cried. In my eyes you are from the Hall of Fame. Walk with your head held high, you have left a huge mark in this sport ”.

In Rotterdam – Meanwhile, on the other side of the hemisphere, the audience at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam is also keen to make the Argentine champion feel all their warmth.

On the stands you can see a billboard that reads: “Delpo, you will be forever in our hearts”.

February 9, 2022 (change February 9, 2022 | 19:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link