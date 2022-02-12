Del Vecchio & C, super strung to relaunch the former Ideal Standard

BELLUNO – The relaunch of the plant Ideal Standard di Trichiana (Belluno) is entrusted to a consortium of Venetian entrepreneurs who want to relaunch the brand Dolomite ceramic. This is the proposal that the Veneto Region and the trade unions have decided to investigate in the next three weeks. If the operation goes through, the production activity is ready to restart between April and May. The project was presented by Finint Bank (founded by Enrico Marchi, president of Save), and provides for the participation of Banca Finint itself and a pool of very high profile entrepreneurs: Leonardo Del Vecchio, with the Delfin family holding company, Luigi Rossi Luciani, with the Luigi Rossi Luciani holding company sapa and Bruno Zago (Pro-Gest) and an institutional partner such as Invitalia who will intervene through the safeguard fund.

MORE INFORMATION

THE MEETING

Yesterday a new meeting of the regional monitoring table was held on the reindustrialisation process of the Ideal Standard site in Trichiana di Borgo Valbelluna (Belluno). The meeting, chaired by the regional councilor for work Elena Donazzan with the regional crisis unit, was attended by representatives of Ideal Standard, the advisor Sernet spa, trade unions, workers’ representatives and Mise. After the farewell of Ideal Standard, which decided to relocate production and close the Belluno production site, the procedures for the sale of the plant but also of the Ceramica Dolomite brand had begun. By mid-January, three binding offers were received by the advisor for the acquisition of the site. In recent weeks, the regional table has extensively examined the proposals, up to evaluating the opportunity to grant an exclusive negotiation period for three weeks, to the CD project of the four Venetian entrepreneurs. The three weeks will be used, specifically, to deepen the aspects of an operational nature (production and resumption of activities), trade union (methods of passage of workers and agreements with the successor) and legal (possible methods of transfer, guarantees and protections).

THE TARGET

As Enrico Marchi, owner of Banca Finint, explains, «our goal is to relaunch the area and make it grow; we believe that the Ceramica Dolomite brand is still alive and has great potential. But it is necessary to bring quality, originality and creativity into play. We will also make investments on the site ». Overall, the initial investment amounts to 15 million euros, of which 40% will be guaranteed by Invitalia. In terms of employment, Marchi explains that “we will employ over 330 people and hire new ones who will occupy senior management. We want this site to become a real company, with managers and staff to manage its fate “. As regards the approximately one hundred expected redundancies, a way will be sought to minimize the impact on the territory.

THE REACTIONS

«The institutional table played a fundamental role in the management of the entire dispute. Particular appreciation goes to the parties for the constructive and collaborative atmosphere they have been able to create. I also thank Sernet for having carried out its role in full transparency and with great professionalism. We have already written an innovative page for Italian industrial policies at this stage »comments the regional councilor for work, Elena Donazzan.