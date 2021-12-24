Del Vecchio Foundation, Catholic Healthcare and Gemelli Polyclinic together to relaunch the Fatebenefratelli hospital on the Tiber Island

An agreement to start the rescue and relaunch of theFatebenefratelli Hospital San Giovanni Calibita of the Tiber Island of Rome. This was announced by the Foundation for Catholic Health – established by the Holy Father Francis – and the Foundation Leonardo Del Vecchio, united within the newly formed joint venture for Sanità Isola Tiberina (SIT). Sit will have the financial and professional resources available “to ensure the success of the operation“. Thanks to the agreement reached, a new important chapter is inaugurated for Catholic Healthcare and in particular in the history of the Roman health facility on the Tiberina Island, which will once again represent an excellence in the national healthcare panorama.

Fatebenefratelli, the agreement

The Fatebenefratelli San Giovanni Calibita Hospital will be able to count on an industrial partner, identified after a careful selection process, in the Foundation Agostino Gemelli University Hospital IRCCS, a structure endowed with a wealth of skills of the highest level, recognized at international level, able to ensure the hospital a management based on the excellence of health care and research. The agreement represents an important step forward in an intense path which, from the earliest stages, had the objective of building a sustainable project in all its parts, to allow the rebirth of an institution that is fundamental for the quality of the health system, while preserving its profound social and Catholic value. In this direction, the solution identified has defined a new model of collaboration between institutions, animated by a strong spirit of solidarity, in which skills and resources are made available to a universal right such as that to health.

The reactions

Your Eminence Nunzio Galantino, President of the Catholic Health Foundation, said: “I cannot fail to look with satisfaction at the fruitful collaboration that has led to the decisive step forward that has been made to reach, as soon as possible, a definitive solution that restores full and sustainable operation to the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina.“.

“I am honored to be able to offer, with the foundation that bears my name and alongside the Holy See, a contribution to the process of relaunching a structure of excellence in the city of Rome at the service of the most fragile and needy. For me it is an immense joy to be able to announce the launch of this project on the eve of such a difficult Christmas. I hope there will soon be other initiatives like this one that will allow me to give back to our country all the good it has been able to give me. I think this is the best way to wish everyone a Merry Christmas“, added Cav. Leonardo Del Vecchio.