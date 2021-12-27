delayed development and the presentation event moved, that’s when – Nerd4.life

Square Enix confirmed that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the development of Final Fantasy 16 has been delayed for “nearly half a year” and the next big reveal won’t take place until spring 2022.

Final Fantasy 16 Producer, Naoki Yoshida, shared the news on Twitter and took the time to apologize that he and the team will not be able to deliver on their promise to show the game by the end of 2021. Recall that the Japanese company had promised a great reveal during the current year and the fans, at each event, hoped that the right time had come, but of course it never was.

“Health to all,” wrote Yoshida. “The last time we spoke, I promised I would have more information about Final Fantasy 16 to share in the course of 2021. However, I am sorry to inform you that I will not be able to deliver on that promise as complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed development of the game by nearly half a year. ”

“As a new installment in the Final Fantasy series developed for the PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy 16 has amassed a team sizable made up of talented creators from around the world, “continued Yoshida.” However, in an effort to offset the effects of COVID-19, we had to decentralize that workforce by allowing staff to take on assignments from home. This unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office, which, in turn, has led to delays – or, in extreme cases, cancellations – in the deliveries of resources from our outsourcing partners. ”

“That said, we have spent much of 2021 addressing this issue, and we hope to limit its impact to a minimum by the new year, allowing us to better focus on tasks at hand: Increase the quality of graphics assets, refine combat mechanics, flesh out individual battles, put the finishing touches on cutscenes and conduct general graphics optimization, “explained Yoshida.” Our primary focus now is to be the as much as possible in contact with the game to see it completely finished “.

One of the characters from Final Fantasy 16

For what concern “when“We will be able to see the game, Yoshida revealed that the team is planning a big reveal for Final Fantasy 16 which will take place in the spring of 2022.

“So this leaves us with the question: when can we expect the next round of information? Well, I’m happy to announce that the current plan is to conduct our next big event in the spring of 2022,” said Yoshida.

“I deeply apologize to everyone who was looking forward to learning more about Final Fantasy 16, and thank you for your continued patience as we focus our development efforts,” concluded Yoshida.

The additional wait will certainly not make fans happy, but the public will hardly forget the game for this delay. After all, Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers.