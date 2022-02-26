Delayed once again the preseason

A week after delaying the start of the preseason, Major League Baseball announced that no preseason games will be played in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues until March 8, at the earliest.
The previous delay addressed games through March 4, and an MLB spokesman told the media Friday afternoon that games from March 5-7 will also not be played. MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) will continue to meet in Jupiter, Florida this weekend in hopes of agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The parties have been meeting on Jupiter since Monday. MLB has set February 28 as the deadline to reach an agreement for the regular season to start on March 31, as scheduled, so the league and the union have three more days to agree.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said this month that, based on injury data and the league’s experience during the 2020 season–which was shortened by the pandemic–spring training should be four weeks for players to be able to properly prepare for the season.
On Thursday, the MLBPA made a pair of proposals on the draft lottery and a plan to combat service-time manipulation, but the sides remain far apart on key issues, including the competitive balance tax, Super 2 eligibility, salary minimums and the amount of a fund for players who are not yet eligible for salary arbitration.