Delegation of MEPs arrived in Taiwan – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 03 – A delegation from the European Parliament has arrived in Taiwan to try to strengthen relations between the EU and the island, despite the warnings from China which, at the announcement of the initiative, had expressed ‘ irritation ‘by threatening retaliation.



The mission begins while a tough tug-of-war is underway between the island and Beijing – which claims sovereignty – which also involves the United States. The group of seven MEPs, all of the commission against foreign interference (Inge), is led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, already sanctioned in March by China. Among them, there is also the Northern League player Marco Dreosto.



During a three-day visit, MEPs will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and several government officials and senior officials.



Last week, the Chinese representation in Brussels expressed its irritation at the mission on the island, warning that it “would damage China’s main interest and undermine the healthy development of China-EU relations”. (HANDLE).

