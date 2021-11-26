delegation to Rossi, Labriola is the new general manager – Corriere.it

Luigi Gubitosi takes the step back that he had announced, does not resign but puts the powers back to the board. In a long and heated meeting, the solution found to unblock the Kkr dossier is to temporarily entrust the proxies to the president Salvatore Rossi, not being able to co-opt anyone on the board that already has in its 15 representatives the maximum number of directors possible. But Gubitosi is also general manager and in this role he is replaced by Pietro Labriola, former CEO of Tim Brasile, who is also entrusted with the mandate to open the data room and deal with the American fund. On the Stock Exchange, the stock remained steady at 48 cents in a stormy session for the rest of the list. This is how the scenario assumed in the imminence of the board of directors on November 26 took shape with the interim of president Rossi and Labriola rising in the hierarchy of the group: thanks to the results obtained in Brazil, the Apulian manager (like Rossi) appreciated across the board.

The previous A similar case had already occurred in November 2018: in that case it was the board of directors who revoked, with a majority decision and with immediate effect, all the powers conferred on Amos Genish, assigning them provisionally to the president Fulvio Conti. Today to co-opt a new one would take someone’s step back and Vivendi could ask one of her 5 representatives but now she won’t have to rush it. The data room, on the other hand, according to the considerations made by Gubitosi, could open as early as Monday and it is expected that advisors will also be appointed at the end of the board.



About Labriola Born in Altamura (Bari) in 1967, Labriola took his first steps in France Telecom, where from 1993 to 1994 he held the role of assistant to the CEO. After a move to Cable & Wireless Italia, in 1996 he was already in Infostrada, where he was first responsible for Business Development and then Marketing Director. Experience that prepares him for his entry, in 2001, in the Telecom Italia Group, where he begins as the marketing manager of the Fixed, among other things launching the ADSL Alice offer. After various other positions, in 2009 he was appointed director of the Business Unit for the corporate segment for fixed, mobile and ICT telephony services, launching Impresa Semplice. Then, in 2013 he became coordinator of the network spin-off project and in 2014 he became head of Business Transformation & Quality. Until in 2015 he crossed the ocean to become Chief Operating Officer of Tim Brasil, until in 2019 he became CEO.

The accounts and Dazn On the board of the board there was also the crux of the accounts with the findings brought by the board of statutory auditors and the risk committee that would have found a deviation of a few hundred million euros in terms of revenues, largely linked to the disappointing results of the partnership with Dazn. There are two options on the table, to make it emerge immediately as the front close to Vivendi’s French would like, in the form of a new (third) correction of the estimates, or to wait for the end of the year, trusting in the recovery of the deviations with a series of countermeasures, including the revision of the agreements with Dazn, new cost actions and the initiatives of the plan that will be presented in February.

Politics In the meantime, politics keeps attention. As president Mario Draghi has already said, there are three axes on which we are moving for an evaluation regarding the offer of the American fund Kkr for Tim: Protection of employment levels, technologies and infrastructures. On this, with the ministers we will provide a contribution to the premier who will have to decide in the specific situation, but also more generally, the posture that our government will have to keep, said the Authority delegated to the Security of the Republic, Franco Gabrielli, interviewed by Courier TV. The undersecretary is part of the Committee, chaired by the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, who is dealing with the dossier.

The trade unions On the other hand, the unions remain on a war footing and for Monday confirm the unitary mobilization in defense of Tim’s workers, with a garrison at the Mise and in front of the prefectures of all Italy to scream all their indignation at the attitude of the Government regarding the affair of the single telecommunication network and the situation of strong conflict that exploded once again in the Tim group. They ask to be received by Giorgetti and instead on Wednesday Matteo Salvini will meet them. The abandonment of the proxies by Gubitosi was good, unthinkable that it would go on despite negative results and unfulfilled forecasts. Now ahead in the name of the protection of the national interest: no sale of parts of the company, protection of the public network, protection of investments and employment, no surrender to foreign financial interests. Meanwhile, Consob is watching over the performance of the stock, purchases, sales and speculations, says the leader of the League.

