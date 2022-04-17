Delete photos on Instagram – How to delete stories and other content

If there are photos you don’t like and you know you’ll never want to get them back, we can permanently delete photos from Instagram quickly in our mobile app. Of course, we cannot eliminate them en bloc as in other social networks but you must delete the images that you do not want to have one by one.

There are two ways to delete photos on Instagram: do it permanently by deleting all the images that we don’t want to appear in the gallery or save it in the file so that it is deleted for everyone except you, which you can consult or retrieve when you want it to appear again. new to your feed.

We can delete photos on Instagram permanently or we can hide them so that no one sees them. We can permanently delete Instagram stories from the archive or we can recover them up to thirty days later if we regret it.

The steps are simple and we simply have to go to our Instagram gallery to see all the images that we have uploaded in the feed. As we have said, we must go one by one… Inside each one, tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen and a series of options will appear: Post in other applications, copy link, share in, archive, delete, etc. We have to touch, as you can see in the screenshot, on “remove”. A pop-up window will appear that gives us the possibility to confirm the process or not. You can choose “delete” or “don’t delete”. Confirm with the first and the image disappears from the gallery.

But the erasure is not final if we regret it or simply if we have made a mistake. Since 2021 there is the “recently deleted” option that stores all the photos deleted in the last 30 days and gives us the option to recover it in that time if we want it to reappear in the gallery. To recover the deleted photos we have 30 days and the steps we must follow are:

Open your Instagram profile

Tap on the three lines in the upper right corner

A menu with options will open

go to “Your activity”

Once here, we will see all the Instagram activity: how much time you spend with the app, photos and videos you have shared, interactions… Look for the “Recently deleted” option where you will be able to see all the photos deleted in the last few days. Find the one you want, tap on the three dots in the upper right and choose “Restore”. It will return to your gallery with the same likes and comments it had.

Hide or archive images

In the event that we do not want to eliminate them permanently for all users, we can archive it. We may archive any Instagram photos you have on your profile or in your gallery, regardless of when you uploaded them. We can archive the photos so that nobody sees them when they access your profile but you can retrieve them whenever you want or you can see them. They will be saved in a file that we can access whenever we want and the photos will stay there as they are, with their comments and likes, but only you can see them.

Go to the Instagram application and access your profile

Tap on the photo you want and open it large

Go to the three dots in the upper right corner of the image

A pop-up will open with all sorts of options

Search “File” enter the list of options

enter the list of options Tap on it and it will be saved to the file

The image will disappear from your Instagram profile and no one will be able to see it unless you take them out of the archive again and put it back in your gallery.

Tap your photo to go to your profile

Go to the three lines in the upper right corner

tap on the button “File” what do you see on screen

what do you see on screen In the dropdown menu, choose “Post Archive”

You will see all the photos you have hidden on Instagram

Choose the one you want to put back in the gallery

It will open as usual (same description, photos and comments)

Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner

Choose the option “Show on profile”

delete stories

We can delete stories before they are saved in our account (after 24 hours from the date and time of publication) or we can delete them from the archive if we don’t want to see them anymore or we don’t want them to not appear as a reminder of the day.

Delete stories uploaded to Instagram

If we have uploaded a story on Instagram, you should bear in mind that it is automatically deleted after 24 hours without the need for you to do anything. It is deleted for all the people who follow you but it is saved to you in “file” so that you can see it again, mark it in highlighted stories or delete it permanently. But if you want to delete it before that time comes, we can do it. If you have uploaded it and you have made a mistake, for example. Or just if you regret uploading something and want to remove it for everyone.

In this case, the steps are very simple to delete Instagram stories:

Open the Instagram app

Go to your main page

Tap on the stories at the top of the screen

go to “Your history”

The last one you uploaded to your profile will open

Go to the bottom right corner of the screen

Tap on the three dots

A menu with options will open Remove Save photo Send to… Share as post… copy link Share on…

Choose “Remove”

Once we have removed it, we can retrieve it during the last 30 days although we must bear in mind that if we recover it after 24 hours from its publication, it will not appear for everyone but will appear in the file that only we see. Of course, we can recover it as a featured story.

The steps are the same as if we recover photos from the gallery:

Open your Instagram profile

Tap on the three lines in the upper right corner

A menu with options will open

Go to “Your activity”

Search “Recently Deleted” on the list

on the list At the top, choose “stories”

Here we will see all the deleted Instagram stories in the last 30 days and we can go to the one we want, touch the three points in the lower right corner of the screen and choose “restore” to return it to our gallery. As we have said, it will appear in the “archive” if more than 24 hours have passed since it was originally published.

Delete stories from archive

We can also remove the stories from the archive. Nobody is going to see them if you have them archived, but you may not want to see them yourself, you may not want to find them in the “a day like today” function of the application. IN that case, we go to the file.

Open the Instagram app on your phone

Tap on the three lines in the upper right corner

Go to “File” in the menu

Choose “Stories Archive”

Here we will see all the stories that we have uploaded to Instagram since 2017 if we have not deleted any. We can see it in order by scrolling up or we can see a calendar or a map where the images are located. Either way, you need to find the photo you want to remove from the file. If you want to delete Instagram stories permanently, search for the story among all the uploads. Open by tapping on it and the process is the same as deleting any other content: tap on the three dots in the lower right corner and choose “remove”. Repeat the process as many times as you want and need to delete them all.