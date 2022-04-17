Deleted scene from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ seems to prove the terrifying theory about Thanos

A deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame could prove that a popular theory about the villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.

The clip, which can be viewed on the service streaming Disney+, is an alternate version of the conversation between the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) that appears in the film.

There, Swinton’s character tells the Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then reveals something that was left out of the film: that she has already used the Time Stone to see beyond her own death.

It’s here that he makes the big reveal that Thanos’ destructive snap of the fingers, which wiped out half of all existence, didn’t actually kill a single person.

She explains that instead of killing people, Thanos wanted let them to existwhich is what made his eventual resurrection possible.

While this conveniently explains why Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who died trying to bring everyone back, couldn’t be resurrected, it also reveals what could be a future problem for the heroes: Thanos is still alive.

Avengers: Endgame It ended when Tony Stark snapped his fingers and wiped out Thanos and his army, the same way Thanos wiped out half of the Avengers.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ might not be the last we see of Thanos (Walt Disney Studios)

If all those who were eliminated by the will of Thanos can return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surely Thanos can too.

Exactly how the studio’s writers could bring him back is a mystery, but perhaps there’s another villain looking to enlist the services of the Mad Titan for their future plans.

Either way, it’s probably a good thing that Marvel bosses know they can bring Thanos back if they ever want to.

Avengers: Endgame is available on Disney+. Find our ranking of each character, from worst to best, here.