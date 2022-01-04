Some scenes cut from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith leaked online reveal that the rebellion against Palpatine would have started long before A new hope.

Deleted scenes from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith reveal details about the rebellion

The universe of Star Wars is continuous development and expansion thanks to live action and animated films and TV series, like the new one The Book of Boba Fett released a few days ago on the streaming platform Disney Plus. As we have seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story (available in home video here) and in Star Wars Rebels, these developments have also revealed new details on the rebellion against the Empire, knowing for example in Alone the band of Enfys Nest and in Rebels a first cell of opponents. It also appears in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith there were some scenes, then cut, in which further details are told about the origin of the Rebellion.

In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith we see Palpatine culminating his rise to power, becoming Emperor and accusing the order of the Jedi Knights of treason in the famous scene in which the Padmé Amidala from Natalie Portman say the phrase “This is how freedom dies, under thunderous applause“. Padmé and Bail Organa they are part of those few senators who publicly oppose the election of Palpatine, and in some scenes then cut from the film we discover that there are also other peers who support their decision, giving life to the real Rebellion.

One such scene shows Padmé and Bail talking privately with other senators, including a young woman Mon Mothma, later also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (available in home video here). Bail urges others not to let years of democracy be erased without a fight, while meeting the caution of his interlocutors. The man also declares that together with Mothma he is setting up an organization, being immediately interrupted by Padmé. This would therefore suggest that the Rebellion was born with the election of Palpatine as Emperor.

