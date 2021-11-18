Delhi, champion of coal at COP26, now stops power plants due to smog

Listen to the audio version of the article

India, which led the recent blitz on the final text at COP26 to save coal, is now forced to stop coal-fired plants to protect the health of its inhabitants. These are the dramatic paradoxes of climate change, the victims of which are often the countries that are holding back the decisions aimed at reversing the dramatic trend of climate change.

The smog that has been trapping the Indian capital region for days has reached such high levels that local authorities have had to run for cover. Schools closed indefinitely, suspension of construction works, a ban on entry for trucks that do not transport basic necessities and, above all, a stop order for 6 of the 11 coal-fired power plants that are located in the vicinity of the megalopolis.

This was a few days after the Indian negotiators had imposed to remove the sentence of the COP26 final document on the “phase out” of coal sources, replacing it with “phase down” and sending colleagues into a rage. Europeans and Americans.

Coal is the fuel that powers around 70% of India’s electricity generation. But it is also by far the most polluting and therefore, in the face of the smog emergency, Delhi was also forced to intervene, especially after the Supreme Court ordered the immediate implementation of restrictive measures. In recent days, the air quality index in the capital has reached around 400, a level considered dangerous for health, so much so that hospitals have registered a sharp increase in hospitalizations for respiratory diseases.

The Delhi region is notoriously highly polluted for much of the year. The air becomes particularly toxic in the winter months as farmers in neighboring states burn stubble from crops before the new planting season. And the fireworks during Diwali festival, which takes place around the same time, only worsen the air quality. Furthermore, the scarcity of wind traps pollutants in the lower atmosphere, further worsening the situation.