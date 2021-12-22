Delia Duran acquitted of the crime of money laundering in San Marino – Chronicle

San Marino, 21 December 2021 – In recent times, there has been talk of her above all for what happened in the house of Big brother vip: the relationship between her husband Alex Belli And Soleil Rises, betrayal, forgiveness. But Delia Duran, the model and actress of Venezuelan origin e wife of the actor from Centovetrine, he also had to face legal troubles. She and her ex-husband, the Bolognese businessman Marco Nerozzi, were charged in San Marino on charges of money laundering.

According to the investigating magistrate Alberto Buriani the two had ‘hidden’ between 2010 and 2012, in a current account opened in a bank in San Marino, over 2 million euros. Money that, according to the indictment, came from a high-profile prostitution ring, with girls hired to entertain wealthy men. The two had then decided in 2017 to transfer the sums to other accounts, but the bank’s report and the precautionary seizure were triggered.

Duran and Nerozzi they ended up on trial for money laundering, Buriani asked for 4 years and 8 months for him and 4 years and 6 months for her. Yesterday the sentence: the judge Simon Luca Morsiani he acquitted the model, while sentenced the entrepreneur to 4 years and 2 months and a fine of 4 thousand euros, and confiscated the disputed sums. Nerozzi’s lawyers, Marco Franco and Rossano Fabbri, have already announced an appeal. Satisfied, but up to a certain point, Duran’s lawyer, Massimliano Orrù: “We have shown that opening an account in San Marino is not illegal, and that the sums were not of dubious origin but absolutely lawful”. Despite the acquittal, the approximately 300 thousand euros that Duran had moved into the account in San Marino remain for now confiscated.







