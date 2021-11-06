Delia Duran against Alex Belli and Soleil

Keep holding the triangle composed of Alex Belli , Delia Duran And Soleil Rises . Between the actor and the influencer a ‘ very intimate friendship inside the Casa del Big Brother Vip . The relationship between the two, however, generated the jealousy of Duran, who entered the structure to clarify with her husband, which, in her opinion, would have disrespected her.

Delia’s outburst

“Remember that every word has a weight, every gesture has a consequence and unfortunately you have disappointed me, you have disrespected me, you have disrespected me and your family who looks at you 24 hours a day”, thundered the model, who subsequently also attacked Soleil: “You should be ashamed of the attitude you are having with him. I hear, see and listen to what you do ”.

Belli threatens to leave the house

Alex, at the end of the live broadcast on November 5, has repeatedly headed for the fateful red door, threatening to leave the reality show. Then, speaking with Davide Silvestri, revealed how Duran had given her “blessing” in the event of a friendly relationship with Sorge. “Do you know what Delia told me before she went in, exact words? He says to me: ‘Look, the only person I can bear to become friends, because I like him very much anyway, is Soleil’ “, Belli said.

Soleil’s suspicion: “Are they playing with me?”

“I am starting to think that both of them have played this game at this point. I’m thinking about them all. He actually said some misunderstanding things about our friendship. I feel like the instrument of something that doesn’t belong to me. There is something that does not come back to me “, the influencer asked.