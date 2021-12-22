Delia Duran, caught as she is completely natural: no makeup and hair

Have you ever seen the beautiful Delia Duran completely natural? Here is the photo without makeup and hair: what do you think?

That she is a beautiful woman, there is nothing to say. In each episode of the Big Brother Vip in which we have seen her protagonist, she has always proved her elegance and charm. Venezuelan model and actress, Delia Duran, has made itself known better and in a deeper way by the public at home thanks to this edition of the well-known reality show by Alfonso Signorini. Even if the most attentive for sure they will remember it together with her husband Alex Belli in several hosted and interviews for example by Barbara D’Urso. And the most aficionados will remember her in the successful fictional stories The beauty of women, The honor and respect-last chapter and Furore-second chapter.

But have you ever seen her completely natural without makeup and hair?

Delia Duran, this is how it is completely natural

Delia Duran, both on social media and on television, has always shown off very stylish and elegant looks, which stand out its perfect curves and its irresistible charm. Just think of the first time she showed up in the garden with her husband Alex Belli at Big Brother Vip. On that occasion she wore a long and curvy dress with a nice deep neckline. And let’s face it, dressed like this it is impossible not to admire her in all her beauty!

But also in the episode in which the actor left the house with her he showed off a mini dress in shades of yellow, very sophisticated and refined. In short, the beautiful Venezuelan actress is always beautiful and flawless in every look. Always in order and ready to shine on everything and everyone. Also with regard to the trick and the wig, always flaunts them well cared for and in line with the mood of the outfit. Depending on the dress she wears, opt for more showy or lighter make-up and the same with the hair, loose or gathered in a high ponytail, for a very aggressive look. But have you ever seen it completely natural?

Check the unedited photo

Useless there is not even to say: even natural, without makeup and hair, without a low-cut dress that highlights her magnificent body, she is beautiful. Even simpler and more natural, more radiant and with a sweet and deep look, as we can admire in this shot below.

And together with Alex Belli, equally handsome and charming, they form a truly beautiful couple!