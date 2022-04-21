Delia Ephron: “If someone wants to crush your dreams with their big fat foot, you better get out of there”

ads

When Delia Ephron told her first husband that she wanted to be a writer, he disapproved. “He said, suppose you become famous? I don’t want you to become famous”, recalls the author and screenwriter.

“So I said, and this will give you an idea of ​​how pathetic I was back then, I promise I won’t be famous. Isn’t that sad?

But like the heroines Ephron created with his director sister, Nora, the pair collaborated on romantic comedies. You’ve got mail Y No sleep in Seattle – she followed her heart in the end.

“I said that, but I knew I had to drop it. If someone wants to squash your dreams with their big, fat foot, you better get the hell out of there,” says Ephron, 77, with the kind of amused cadence fans will recognize from his movies, as he speaks to me from his apartment in Greenwich. Town, New York.

“I left and had enough money for a year. I told myself that I would either be a writer in a year or find something else.”

Fortunately for us, she didn’t need to find anything else. Ephron’s screenwriting includes The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pantsher adaptation of the young adult novel by Ann Brashares starring Blake Lively and America Ferrera, and the fantasy romance Hauntedstarring Nicole Kidman, both made in 2005. She is also a journalist and author, and her novels include the best-selling marital breakup thriller of 2016 Syracuse.

But his new memories, Left on tenth, reveals how just a few years ago I was convinced that I would never write again. It’s a story of dizzying ups and downs and suicidal lows, beginning with Ephron reeling from the aftermath of the death of her husband of 35 years, Jerry, from cancer in 2015.

Crushed with grief for both himself and Nora, who had also died of cancer in 2012, Ephron tried to take a small step forward and unplug Jerry’s phone, which turned into customer service hell.

He poured his frustration into an article for The New York Times, prompting an old acquaintance, Peter, to get in touch. He was recently widowed, reminding Delia that Nora had once set them up together, when they were students.

She still doesn’t remember that date, but after a few weeks of intense emails (he got in touch a few days after the first anniversary of Jerry’s death), they fell head over heels in love. Then Ephron discovered that she was seriously ill with the same aggressive type of leukemia that had killed her sister.

Falling in love by email sounds amazingly like the plot of You’ve got mailwhere the children’s bookseller played by Meg Ryan and the ruthless businessman played by Tom Hanks make their way to eternal happiness in a chat room in the early days of the Internet.

“You know, I really thought I had fallen for my own romantic comedy,” laughs Ephron.

But the nasty cancer plot twist snapped her back to reality. Ephron learned that a state-of-the-art stem cell transplant was her only chance of survival, but since she was 72 at the time, her original chance of her working was only 20 percent.

Incredibly, he was ultimately successful, but the treatment was exhausting. In the book, Ephron tells how she, barely clinging to life because her body initially rejected the transplant, begged her doctors to let her die.

“I couldn’t take any more treatment. She had lost 25 pounds: she was a rag of a person, this little bald wisp of a person in bed. I just wanted out,” she says.

Fortunately, he got better soon after and was finally able to return home, although his recovery was just beginning.

It’s hard to believe today: Ephron chatters with the energy of a teenager, constantly getting up from his desk to point to various books and posters in his study, including a silver sign that reads “The Corner Store” from the game. You’ve got mail – but returned from the hospital in 2018 in a terribly frail condition.

“I couldn’t actually stand up. I had to relearn how to walk, I had to redo everything,” she says.

Ephron grew up in 1950s Beverly Hills, California, one of four daughters of playwrights and screenwriters Phoebe and Henry Ephron. She had a difficult childhood, her parents became alcoholics when she was about 11 years old, but she was also inspiring.

“My mother was the only working mother I knew. She gave us destiny. We were going to be writers. She was the only thing she talked about,” she says.

Family dinners were an opportunity to hone his material. “Every time he said something funny, my dad would yell, that’s a great line, write it down.”

Still, it wasn’t easy navigating young adulthood under the weight of her expectations. Nora, she says, “was shot out of a cannon to be a writer,” but Ephron took longer to get to where she wanted to be, hurtling into an ill-advised marriage at age 25.

“I married the first man who asked me and moved to Providence, Rhode Island. He didn’t even know what he was doing there. He wasn’t even really in love. I don’t even think he was really in love with me.

At 28, in the early ’70s, she was “crocheting things for department stores” but found herself introducing herself to a Simon & Schuster editor at a party in New York.

“I said, I know you would never be interested in this, but would you like a book on crochet? And she said yes! My first published book was titled The adventurous weaver“, Serie.

Soon after, she left her first husband and embarked on the defining year she had given herself to become a writer. Twelve months later, with about $500 in her pocket, she wrote a piece for The New York Times called How to eat like a child, “500 Words About Kids and Food” and, in another romcom-worthy twist, was offered a book deal the next day. “It was the most exciting thing that ever happened to me.”

In her early thirties, she met her beloved second husband, the late playwright Jerome Kass, or Jerry.

After years of disappointing dates, almost as soon as a mutual friend introduced them, she “knew we belonged together,” she writes in the book.

“Honestly, the men I thought I was attracted to when I was 30, I wouldn’t spend 30 seconds with them now,” she says.

Forty years later, while recounting ecstatically in Left on tenth, fell in love with Peter, a psychiatrist, as giddily as she did with Jerry. They were married in the hospital six months after they got back in touch, when she was starting her cancer treatment.

The book is a beautiful story about finding love again in your seventies.

“In a way, it’s easier when you’re older because you don’t notice everything else. We know who we are,” she says.

“But it’s no different in terms of feelings. It’s just as powerful, just as crazy, you get just as dumb.”

The other key partner in Ephron’s life was, of course, with Nora, who used to say that they “shared half a brain”. Working with her sister, Ephron says, “was a lot of fun, especially early on when we both didn’t know what we were doing.”

You’ve got mail grew out of his childhood love of reading. “We always try to find something personal in everything we write. My mother was fantastic with children’s books.”

The stem cell transplant she received was so innovative that it had not been available when Nora was ill. Ephron says that he had “survivor’s guilt” when he saved her.

“Nora was much tougher than me, she was stronger. I am an introvert; Nora was outgoing. She would like to command everyone on a set. If there was a dinner, four was better than two, six better than four, eight better than six. But I just want to spend my life in an office writing alone.”

However, write Left on tenth it was a collaborative effort. Ephron didn’t remember many of the details because she had been so sick, so she went on a “scavenger hunt” to put the pieces together, interviewed friends about what had happened and sent for her hospital records and asked a friend to print out his emails from Peter and the notes he had made when Jerry died.

He wrote it partly to process the trauma and partly because he knew readers would be hooked by its amazing twists and turns. “It was one of the most amazing stories and it happened to me,” she says.

It may have been hard to look back at times, but as her sister Nora said, it’s all copy. “I’m a playwright,” smiles Ephron. “It was just gold.”

Left on tenth is published by Doubleday at £16.99

