Delia risks, kiss unmasked by Jessica

After the Sanremo break tonight 7 February the Big Brother VIP returns: Delia Duran kisses Barù and risks, Manila against everyone, Sophie and Alessandro say goodbye

Viewers who were fans of the program missed it and after the break for the Sanremo Festival it is back live, in prime time on Canale Cinque, the most loved reality show by Italians. This evening, February 7, the big brother VIP is back and the previews speak of a fiery episode. The big stars will probably be the contestants of the Gf VIP who have created interesting dynamics this week and the first on the list is Delia Duran.

Alex Belli in an interview with Verissimo, pursued by Silvia Toffanin, once again reaffirmed his love for Soleil. It is not excluded that Alfonso signorini may show the offending clips to the actor’s wife, or ex, I have videos of him dedicated to artistic chemistry listening to the Sanremo song by Ditonellapiaga and Rettore. But this time the game could be on the contrary to rage it could be Belli.

Antipazioni gf vip, kiss between Delia and Barù

The latest on big brother VIP speak of a dangerous rapprochement between Delia and Barù. Thanks to an evening in a rock’n’roll style, and a few glasses too many, the two started dancing in a provocative way. Gianluca, a new competitor who entered the house, saw them exchange a passionate kiss and immediately said what he saw to Soleil, Alessandro and Sophie.

Duran first confirmed by saying we are playing and then retracted when she saw that Costantino della Gherardesca’s nephew was furious. Barù discovered that in the House there were rumors of one of their kisses, of which there are no images, and he lashed out at the competitors saying that none of them had to afford to gossip about him anymore: there was no kiss and he doesn’t want to be pulled into any such dynamic. The most wounded on the kissing issue between Delia and Barù is actually Jessica.

Princess Selassie, who became infatuated with the ex of Beijing Express, was angry at Duran’s attitude and told her that she doesn’t want her to dance with the man she likes. The Venezuelan-born model told Barù that Jessica doesn’t want him to dance with her, causing a rift between the two. Delia for a kiss thus risks losing the televoting for the finalist. According to the advances on Big Brother VIP, the offending video could also be released to show if there really was the kiss between her and Barù.

Antipations Gf Vip, Manila in crisis

Manila Nazzaro is in crisis, it is useless to hide it. For days she has not been able to find the square of the circle, she does not like the revelry that is made during the holidays between dances, alcohol and rubbing. Not only that, she continues not to speak with Alessandro after a fight about her opinion on the relationship she has with Sophie and she too has distanced herself from Katia Ricciarelli. She often she is in tears and she says she is tired. According to the latest news on big brother VIP, you are not excluded that in these hours you may again enter a deep crisis.

Alfonso Signorini, according to the previews on the episode of the big brother tonight 7 February, could dedicate a space to her to listen to her sufferings. In addition, Manila has also antagonized Nicola Pisu. Speaking with Miriana he remembered the words she had towards her, you deserve a man who treats you badly. Patrizia Mirigliani’s son responded in kind, saying that he can only dust the crown of Miss Italy. An open comparison between the two is expected. The story between Alessandro and Sophie continues through highs and lows. Between the two, yet another clash, she is jealous of Delia, he does not feel loved.

Will it be yet another moment of tension that will be resolved tonight 7 February in the live broadcast of GF Vip? Lulù Selassiè is also in crisis, she misses her Manuel Bortuzzo in view of Valentine’s Day. From anticipations, Alfonso Signorini could show her the dedication of her on Cardi B’s Twitter to lift them up in morale.

Antipazioni Gf Vip, four in nomination

Tonight 7 February in the episode of the big brother VIP finally the moment of truth. The advances speak of a remote voting difficult to unravel, in fact there are four highly appreciated competitors in nominations. However, there are no competitors to be eliminated, Katia, Delia, Davide and Manila are playing a pass for the final on March 14th. Delia, as we have already said, takes risks because looking a bit at the walls on social media did not like the alleged kiss that she exchanged with Barù.

Katia in the House is one of the most popular, you have to see the sentiment that viewers have for her. Manila is tried by the too many months of stay. Davide in the last few days has distinguished himself for always having an excellent relationship with the competitors he is linked to and for imitations. Tonight we discover the first finalist of the Big Brother VIP.

