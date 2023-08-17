Delicate presents its heroes

Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian have really impressive roles in American Horror Story: Delicate Series. You can check them out below!

American Horror Story: Delicate features the look of its heroes in incredible posters that anticipate what’s to come. FX has fueled fans’ excitement by giving us a closer look at the season’s outstanding female leads Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian.

The famous American Horror Story anthology series has never been behind when it comes to generating controversy and conversation. This time the first poster of the twelfth season has created a stir by showing the three stars in interesting and disturbing situations.

Here we leave you three posters.

Cara Delevingne is shown holding an oversized syringe, which adds an extra dose of mystery to the poster. On their part, Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian pose with giant spiders on their chests, an image that evokes a haunting and maternal feeling at the same time.

The question arises as to whether these characters would actually give birth to the monstrous beings they personify in the images or if this is a mystical symbolism. However, as with American Horror Story: Delicate, the line between reality and allegory is often blurred, adding even more intrigue to the plot.

A sneak preview released during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) gave us a glimpse of the three leads surrounded by surreal imagery revolving around the theme of babies and arachnids. This suggests that these items will be important in the upcoming season.

American Horror Story: Delicate is rumored to be somewhat inspired by the novel “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine (Danielle Rollins). The novel’s synopsis sheds more light on what to expect from the plot: a story that follows Anna Alcott as she navigates her life as an independent actress with the difficult journey of in vitro fertilization (IVF). tries to balance. However, her life becomes complicated when she begins to feel that someone is sabotaging her efforts to start a family.

In addition to Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, the season of American Horror Story: Delicate will feature other top talent including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Denise O’Hare, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa Ezian and Julie… white. Although a premiere date has yet to be announced, anticipation for the next installment of the series is at an all-time high.