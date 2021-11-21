“Delicious nonsense, a shame.” A political case – Libero Quotidiano





Maurizio Molinari infuriated Vladimir Putin. So much so that the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, wrote on Twitter: “I read your article with enthusiasm, Dr. Maurizio Molinari. It had been a long time since I had seen anonsense so delicious“And he attacked:” I understand why no one in your editorial team signed it and you have personally taken responsibility for this. shameful mission. No self-respecting journalist would want his name under the title ‘Tanks and migrants: Putin’s grip on Europe‘”.





After all, he observes Daily fact, who reported the news, “Molinari is an Atlanticist”. Be wary of Moscow and Beijing. For him, the Kremlin’s intent appears to be to generate parallel crises in Ukraine and Poland. Sensitive keys of Putinian politics. There are no similar interventions by the shrewd Zakharova, born in 1975, who grew up at the Soviet diplomatic school (her father worked at the Beijing embassy, ​​left the legation in 1991, when the USSR collapsed) to other newspapers aligned with the White House and NATO “, it is emphasized in the newspaper of Labor.



Zakharova then accused Molinari of “rant”, has “a confused idea of ​​where he is Yelnya“which is located 260 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In short, it is not exactly that Putin’s tanks are on the border with Europe. So he ridicules him:” Perhaps he will be more informed about the position of Switzerland between France and Italy. The distance is even less than 260 km. But it’s not that tomorrow Republic will you write that Bern is one step away from attacking Italy and France at the same time, given that all Swiss troops are closer to the border of these countries than Yelnya is to Ukraine? Doesn’t the flaw in this logic seem obvious to the readers of your newspaper? What you allow yourself to do is not allowed to a respectable journalist“.



