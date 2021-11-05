Delimobil, the director Matteo Renzi is already in New York but the listing of the car sharing group jumps at the last minute

Delimobil, a car sharing company active in Russia, postpones the listing on Wall Street. “Despite the high interest gathered from major investors, the company decided not to proceed with the offer due to the market conditions“, Is explained in a note. These days the New York indices have repeatedly updated their historical records and the quarterly season is proceeding with more than satisfactory overall results.

Read Also Matteo Renzi is ready for a new business trip: he will fly to New York for the listing of the car-sharing company he is a director of

Delimobil, which has based in Luxembourg, was founded by the Italian entrepreneur Vincenzo Trani and has the former prime minister and leader of Italia Viva on the board Matteo Renzi. “It is important to make the right choices,” Trani said yesterday in New York. According to the Russian agency Interfax, Delimobil could return to consider the listing a start of next year. Last month, the company indicated that it wanted to raise by placing it on the stock exchange at least $ 240 million (207 million euros) on the basis of a valuation of the entire group of over 900 million. Reverse was announced while Renzi is already in New York where he was supposed to attend the company’s debut on Wall Street. The share to be placed had been indicated around 40%.