Delirium at the Rome Film Fest for Johnny Depp

ROME – Hollywood “it’s a vacation spot, i don’t care, there is a great lack of knowledge there, i instead want to work in films with people who have something to say“. He says so Johnny Depp at the Rome Film Festival, where he came to talk about the animated web series Puffins (in which he gives the voice and is the model for one of the feathered protagonists, Johnny Puff), presented in the context of Alice in the city.
A tiring arrival, that of the star, with almost an hour and a half late on the red carpet and departure, with a two-hour slip, of the first event of which he was the protagonist of the day. The second is the masterclass scheduled at 7 pm atConciliation Auditorium, already sold out for days. The actor, in a light jacket, with a big hat and bandana, talked about the series by Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (“I researched the sounds that make babies react and invented a new language for my character“), spoke briefly about his career, responding to journalists and created a few curtains with a hat donated and kissing the translator’s hand Bruna Cammarano, to apologize for giving too long answers.
“My daily work has given me the opportunity above all, for the actor that I have been, to face different challenges for the characters, which have generally been welcomed with great joy by the audience.“says, speaking of his appeal to the public, that even in the auditorium on the first morning there was a large number of people along the barriers and in the auditorium to wait for him. At this point “of my way – adds – I am grateful to be away from the car (Hollywood) who spits jokes, structured formulas, stereotypes, In making films I’m not interested in the great director or the great actor but I want to help people who start stories from simple elements. I’m more interested in perhaps helping a 15-year-old author to find his own voice, even by shooting a movie with a mobile phone“. A goal, “which is not possible in Hollywood“. Finally, to anyone who asks him which one you consider his greatest success, he answers confidently.”My children“.