Delirium at the Rome Film Fest for Johnny Depp

ROME – Hollywood “it’s a vacation spot, i don’t care, there is a great lack of knowledge there, i instead want to work in films with people who have something to say“. He says so Johnny Depp at the Rome Film Festival, where he came to talk about the animated web series Puffins (in which he gives the voice and is the model for one of the feathered protagonists, Johnny Puff), presented in the context of Alice in the city.

A tiring arrival, that of the star, with almost an hour and a half late on the red carpet and departure, with a two-hour slip, of the first event of which he was the protagonist of the day. The second is the masterclass scheduled at 7 pm atConciliation Auditorium, already sold out for days. The actor, in a light jacket, with a big hat and bandana, talked about the series by Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (“I researched the sounds that make babies react and invented a new language for my character“), spoke briefly about his career, responding to journalists and created a few curtains with a hat donated and kissing the translator’s hand Bruna Cammarano, to apologize for giving too long answers. Loading... Advertisements

Look at the gallery Johnny Depp at the Film Fest: fans in a frenzy