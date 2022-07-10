Delirium Maneskin in Rome: to see them also Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe

“Hello Rome! ”Was Damiano’s initial cry to warm up the audience, already overheated by the high temperatures and the long wait. But the climate is joyful. Cell phones light up to shoot the scene. And what a scene. The four boys of Green Mount they know how to enchant the public, both with their repertoire and with the truly spectacular scenography.

Roman triumph

Damiano’s greeting is accompanied by tongues of fire that rise towards the sky, one of the many scenic effects chosen by the group. Watching them and singing their songs, young people of all ages. Children with their parents, teenagers, but also children aged 60 and over, conquered by the Roman rock band.

Unleashed fans

All the cell phones turn on and start resuming, while the choirs rise, while Damiamo intones “Shut up and good “. The atmosphere heats up. Also because, in the meantime, the toxic cloud coming from Centocelle has been heard for a while now. But the music is stronger, in every sense. And it involves more and more those present, who sing and dance, as much as possible in the limited space.

Fuck Putin

During the concert there is also room for yet another dig against Putin. As happened during the Californian Coachella festival, Damiano shouted from the stage: «Fuck Putin, fuck the war and the dictators».

A round of applause greeted his words, as the group frontman continued explaining that he would continue to affirm his opposition to the Russian leader. “And to those who disagree: fuck,” he stressed.

The band then attacked «Gasoline», a song dedicated to Ukraine. immediately after an unpublished piece «Trastevere».

“This is a demo. We want to make you feel the same, even if it’s not a complete piece yet, ”Damiano said before launching the song. Before the end of the concert two encores, with Thomas who, in the throes of enthusiasm, throws himself into the crowd and is taken not without difficulty by the security officers.