Delirium on board, they ask him to put on the mask, he lowers his pants and shows his ass to the stewardess

Fly Delta Airlines Dublin– JFK Airport New York. There is on board 29-year-old Shane McInerney, Irish, soccer coach. Originally from Galway, he has to go to Florida where he should work for a football academy. Too bad that McInerney’s behavior degenerates almost immediately. When the cabin crew asks him to wear a mask, as per regulations, he refuses, throws a can at a passenger, he lowers his pants and shows his ass to the stewardess. As a response SkyNews, the 29-year-old was granted bail for $ 20,000 but faces a sentence of assault, with up to 20 years in prison. “Zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers,” the words of a note from Delta Airlines.