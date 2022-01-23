Delirium on board, they ask him to put on the mask, he lowers his pants and shows his ass to the stewardess

Fly Delta Airlines Dublin– JFK Airport New York. There is on board 29-year-old Shane McInerney, Irish, soccer coach. Originally from Galway, he has to go to Florida where he should work for a football academy. Too bad that McInerney’s behavior degenerates almost immediately. When the cabin crew asks him to wear a mask, as per regulations, he refuses, throws a can at a passenger, he lowers his pants and shows his ass to the stewardess. As a response SkyNews, the 29-year-old was granted bail for $ 20,000 but faces a sentence of assault, with up to 20 years in prison. “Zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft as nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers,” the words of a note from Delta Airlines.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
They fire a shot into the house and hit the man sleeping in the apartment opposite in the head
Next article
Minnesota, the cold climate does not freeze inventiveness: the ice becomes a playground with a maze and slides