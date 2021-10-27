“Delirium Ridens”, comedy on 30 and 31 October at the Vertigo Eventi theater in Livorno

Appointment with comedy at Vertigo theater in the second event of the 2021-2022 season. Saturday 30th at 9pm and Sunday 31st October at 5pm “Delirium Ridens“, show interpreted by the actors of the school of performing arts Enzina Conte constituted by three acts unique of a different kind of comedy: the surreal by Achille Campanile, the Parody by Aldo Cirri and the brilliant pen by Paola Pasqui, in an unpublished work written specifically for the actors, at the end of a comedy workshop conducted by Marco Conte and the same Paola Pasqui.

In first of Campanile, two spouses quarrel up to the extreme choice of a possible separation, but the reason for the dispute is one of absolute futility. Campanile, a great critic of Italian petty bourgeois society, enjoys exaggerating events to ridicule human behavior.

In according to, the story of Adam and Eve and the apple is revisited by Cirri in a parody way. God and the other characters speak in Tuscan, by choice of the director Marco Conte the devil will speak with a Pisan accent.

In third, by Paola Pasqui, we are on the eve of the wedding of two young spouses who go to taste the menu proposed by an unlikely chef who lives with a partner with a questionable hygiene and the jinxed cook. the mother of the bridegroom, intrusive and talkative, the brilliant maid, the deaf and somewhat “rinco” grandmother and the final surprise do the rest.

On stage Ginevra Consoloni, Marzia Bandoni, Riccardo Fara, Francesca Nobile, Marcello Palagi, Elena Romoli, Giulia Socci, David Stefanini, With the participation of Leonardo Demi.

Costumes Claudia Baroni, Costumeria Panciatici.

For Info

Reservations 0586210120

Obligation to have a green pass and masks.

