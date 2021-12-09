Deliverance elected best Czech game of the decade – Nerd4.life

Kingdom Come: Deliverance won another award: he was elected as the best Czech game of the decade during the last edition of the Czech Game Awards. The popular vote left no doubts about the love that players feel for the game developed by their compatriots.

Developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Prime Matter, who broke the news, are naturally pleased with this umpteenth. recognition, for what is one of the most significant titles of the previous generation.

“The User Choice Award is another milestone and outstanding achievement for the Prague-based studio and its debut title it has won over fierce competition. The acclaimed medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in 2018 and has managed to sell over 4 million copies worldwide on all platforms to date,“reads the official statement.

Currently the port on Nintendo Switch is coming, developed in collaboration with the specialists of Saber Interactive, a specific version for Steam Deck and an unreleased project not yet announced (the sequel?). In short, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is alive and well and continues to grind large numbers.

To celebrate the award, Warhorse Studios, in partnership with GameDev Area, and Brno Philharmonic Orchestra invite everyone to attend the “Kingdom Come: Deliverance Live Concert” on February 5th in Prague, CZ. Directed by Jan Valta, the composer of Warhorse Studios, he will play a selection of the most famous OSTs with a screening of game scenes. More information and tickets are available at https://game-access.com/music/kcd-prague-2022/.>

The concert will be held in strict accordance with the current advice and guidelines of the Czech and local government, to ensure a responsible and safe experience.

