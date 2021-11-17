Deliverance has sold more than 4 million copies – Nerd4.life

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold more than four million copies, as disclosed by the Embracer Group prior to its financial report. This is an excellent result for this historical role-playing game that caused much discussion at the time of launch and that many consider among the most significant titles of the past generation.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in February 2018. As of June 2020, it had sold 3 million copies. The game is available for PC, Xbox One and PS4. It is also playable in backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Recently, the port for the Nintendo Switch was also announced, born almost by mistake.

The game

You are Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Struck by a violent civil war, you watch helplessly as your village is invaded and your friends and family slaughtered. Barely escaped this brutal attack, pick up your sword to fight – avenge your parents’ death and help fend off the invaders!

History

Bohemia is a region in the heart of Europe, rich in culture, silver and castles. With the death of the beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, the kingdom has plunged into a period of darkness: war, corruption and tensions are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire to pieces. Meanwhile, the crown was inherited by Wenceslaus, one of Charles’s sons. Unlike his father, Wenceslaus is naive, naïve and without any ambition. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, understood Wenceslas’ weaknesses and, feigning good intentions, traveled to Bohemia to kidnap his half-brother. With the crown vacant, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches.



In the midst of this chaos is you, Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your quiet life has been destroyed by a mercenary raid ordered by King Sigismund himself: only ashes remain of your village, but mocking fate has made you the only survivor of this massacre.



Without a home, a family or a future, you end up in the service of Radzig Kobyla, a feudal lord who is opposing the invasion. You end up in a bloody civil war, where you will fight for the future of Bohemia.