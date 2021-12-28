Delivered 301 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 to the Guardia Civil

The partnership in Spain continues between Civil Guard and Alfa Romeo. In fact, in the past few hours news has come that the Guard Civil has obtained 301 units of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4. These cars will be used by the traffic division of the police force for patrolling on the highway.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2 Diesel 190 HP and Q4 traction incorporates a modern engine of the latest generation, with 4-cylinder architecture built in aluminum, associated with a modern 8-speed automatic gearbox, and compliant with the Euro 6 D Final emission standard.

The car of Alfa Romeo it was judged ideal for the needs of the Guardia Civil which is having to patrol in severe winter conditions in this period. The acquisition took place following the opening of a public tender, in which the Alfa Romeo Stelvio was chosen on the basis of the final score obtained, taking into account economic and technical criteria.

We remember that the Q4 traction system, which includes an active transfer case and a front differential, is designed to adapt as best as possible to the characteristics of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The system continuously monitors numerous parameters thus ensuring ideal road holding even in the event of difficult climatic conditions such as those of winter in some areas of Spain.

As we told you at the beginning, this is not the first time that the Guardia Civil has chosen an Alfa Romeo car. In particular, for some years already Alfa Romeo Stelvio came into the equipment of the Spanish law enforcement agencies. This new order shows that the car is well liked by the military who, thanks to this vehicle, can carry out their work in the best possible conditions.

