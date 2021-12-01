deliveries rise by 136% – Corriere.it

Dr has an all-Italian history. It was born in 2006, in Molise, with the name of Dr Motor Company, headed by the entrepreneur Massimo Di Risio, previously an important multi-brand dealer and before that a racing driver. Dr began by assembling components of the Chinese company Chery. On this basis he built the Dr5 suv which achieved good success thanks to a decidedly low price policy. If the chassis was Chery, the engine was the excellence of that time, a latest generation Fiat commonrail diesel, while the electronics were entrusted to Bosch.

“The Chinese of Italy” Massimo Di Risio They called them “the Chinese of Italy” but that car was the first to represent the brilliant intuition of a process of industrial integration whose strength is only now visible. The most important realities are represented by Geely, owner of Volvo and Polestar (it has signed a 50% partnership with Mercedes-Benz for smart cars) and by Saic which bought the English Mg.



The sights on Bertone and the former Fiat of Termini Imerese Di Risio did not always find the road cleared. He tried to buy Bertone di Grugliasco, in serious difficulty, which he preferred Fiat. Subsequently he entered into negotiations, together with other companies, to take over, investing about 340 million euros, the Sicilian plant in Termini Imerese of Fiat, in a state of abandonment (Marchionne had put it up for symbolic sale at 1 euro). We are in 2013 when, after two years of nerve-wracking talks with local authorities, the government and trade unions, despite having ensured the redevelopment of the factory and the hiring of over 1,300 employees, a dramatic stalemate is created. Di Risio suffered more than significant economic damage but showed the typical character of Molise in the face of adversity.

The relaunch with the electric car The relaunch began, the company took the name of Dr Automobiles, made a further agreement with another Chinese giant, Jac Motors and created a new brand – Evo – with which the cheapest electric car on the market was made. A complete range with a European design is therefore born, consisting of four models for each brand (at the beginning of 2022, two other vehicles will be launched, both for Dr and for Evo), with well-made equipment, focusing on bi-fuel power supplies, both LPG than methane, further strengthening the quality / price ratio.

Growth The commercial network is consolidated, which today counts 180 dealerships and more than 220 authorized workshops. In October alone, 907 cars (540 Dr, 367 Evo) were registered, an increase of 72.1% compared to the same period of 2020. If we consider the ten months, over 6,410 deliveries were recorded, an increase of 136, 7% again with respect to 2020. “We aspire to be a volume builder and not a niche – commented Di Risio -, we hope to continue growing, in 2021 we will exceed 8 thousand registrations and in 2022 we expect to reach 12 thousand” .

Source link