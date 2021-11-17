“Delivery curve”, the suspicion shakes the Formula 1 – Libero Quotidiano





Lewis Hamilton– Interlagos GP: an impressive victory for the Englishman, who arrived with more than 10 seconds of lead on Max Verstappen. But the doubts about the new engine mounted by Mercedes before the Brazilian race, with changes to the thermal engine (Ice). Skeptical fans ask: How is it possible that the Englishman’s W12 was stronger and more reliable, if after the races in Austin and Mexico City, Verstappen’s RB16B proved to be superior? What is more, consider reliability problems arose in the Stuttgart team during the season, which forced the team to a conservative approach in terms of mapping. The decline in performance due to prolonged use, in fact, was seen much more on Brackley’s car than on the Austrian single-seater powered by the Honda V6.





Mercedes, the engine makes more power at low revs

To make it simpler, the thrusters of Milton Keynes they don’t spoil like Mercedes ones. Suffice it to say that Hamilton’s was replaced after the race in Mexico City because it had leakages, similar to those found on the engines replaced at Bottas in Russia and Austin. Even more peculiar is that Hamilton’s engine revs achieved the maximum result, in comeback, with the minimum revs in the engine. Because? FormulaPassion he tries to give the solution: “In fact it seems to have been adopted a completely new delivery curve, with greater power delivered at lower revs – is written in an article on the site -. Given the absence of clipping at the end of the straight for the entire race, the hypothesis that this occurred through variations to the hybrid part seems unlikely, and therefore we remain with the most accredited hypothesis, namely that the new internal combustion unit express more power at lower revs “.





Does Verstappen change the engine from Qatar too?

And again: “The variables on how the engineers can achieve this are many, but a much more extreme use of the basic parameters in general cannot be excluded, given the importance of the weekend in a world key (the one arriving in Qatar as third to last appointment of the season, ed) – writes the site of engines again -. There is also the possibility that the engine specification is slightly different, remembering that for the purposes of reliability it is allowed to modify some parts. The definitive answer, of course, is known only to Brackley, but the impression is that Mercedes has really forced as never before this season, significantly modifying the parameters of use of the internal combustion engine ”. To then close with a note on Verstappen: “The natural question is whether this use can also be continued for the remaining three races, or from Qatar the situation will normalize again – concludes the article – Finally, seeing the peak of the maximum laps of Verstappen in the Brazilian Grand Prix, the impression is that a change of Power Unit is also imminent for the Dutchman, to try to defend the top of the standings from Hamilton and Mercedes up to Abu Dhabi ”.



