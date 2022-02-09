Dell is the world’s first PC monitor in IPS Black technology

Low blue light emission, excellent viewing angle, wide color range, but above all a higher contrast than normal monitors with IPS LCD panels. These are the strengths of the IPS Black technology developed by LG Display and debuting for the first time on a pair of Dell’s new 4K monitors. The models are 27-inch U2723QE and 32-inch U3223QE, both 4K and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and, according to Dell and LG Display, capable of offering a black 35% deeper than normal IPS panels, with a double contrast ratio.

These monitors will be the first to use this new technology, announced for the first time at CES 2022, and the information is still modest: it is clear that OLED or mini LED technology is still the master on the market but the novelty of IPS Black could greatly improve the classic panels which still remain the cheapest to produce.

As for the details of the two monitors mentioned, they have a contrast of 2000: 1, offer 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, have a maximum peak brightness of 400 cd / m2 and a native frame rate of 60. Hz, which does not make it suitable for gaming. They feature six-port USB 3.2 hubs with 10Gbps speeds and a USB-C type main port that supports 90 Watt power delivery. On the video front there are also HDMI input, DisplayPort 1.4 and DisplayPort pass-through output for connecting a second monitor. There is also an Rj45 connector and the classic 3.5mm audio jack.

The monitors can already be purchased on the DELL website with prices ranging from 800 euros for the 27-inch to 1054 euros for the 32-inch.