Dell issues with BIOS update: one solution could be downgrading

Some BIOS updates on computers Dell caused startup issues on both desktops and notebooks. The systems involved include family models Dell Latitude 5320 and 5520, Dell Inspiron 5680 And Alienware Aurora R8. The problem was reported both on the official support site and on various social platforms.

Specifically, the finger was pointed at versions 1.14.3 for Latitude series notebooks, 2.8.0 for Inspiron, and 1.0.18 on Aurora R8. Systems report several error messages, but in any case, starting is impossible or the experience highly unstable (e.g. with blue screens occurring shortly after logging into the operating system).

As reported by BleepingComputer, some users have managed to solve the problem simply by downgrading the BIOS to an older version. A user with a Latitude system has indeed written that “Going back to version 1.13.0 seems to fix the problem”, however, you must perform the entire procedure with the SupportAssist OS Recovery tool (or following this procedure) before the error message appears. In any case, these are methods that we do not recommend, except for extremely trained users.

Additionally, notebooks affected by this issue may continue to have boot problems even with older BIOSes. To solve them definitively it seems to be necessary – according to the source – “disconnect the battery, press the power button for 15 seconds, and then connect the battery again and start the system after connecting it to the external power supply”. At the time of writing, we are awaiting an official fix from Dell.

