Dell risks everything with the XPS 13 Plus: inside the touch bar, the audio jack and SD Card disappear

Many innovations announced by Dell at CES 2022. Among these certainly stand out the launch of the new version of XPS 13, but there are also two interesting gaming laptops from Alienware and an innovative concept for the use of external GPUs.

Let’s start with the highly anticipated XPS 13 Plus. The laptop’s display is a 13.4-inch, available in different types: the basic version features an IPS with FullHD + resolution (1920×1200), maximum brightness of 500nits and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space . However, it will also be possible to choose an IPS display with 4K resolution (3840×2400), which stands out for its maximum brightness of 500nits, support for HDR 400 and coverage of 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. Both panels offer Dolby Vision support.

There will also be the ability to choose an OLED display. In this case we have a unit with a resolution of 3.5K (3456×2160), with a maximum brightness of 400 nits and support for HDR 500. In this case, the 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and the Gorilla Glass coverage stand out. 7.

As for the processors, Dell XPS 13 Plus uses the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The basic version requires the use of an i5-1240P, but you can also opt for the i7-1260P, i7-1270P or i7-1280P CPU.

The rest of the spec sheet talks about up to 32GB of RAM, four different storage cuts (256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB), and integrated Intel XE graphics.

Minimalist and modern design. No more physical function keys, replaced by backlit touch keys

Moving on to the design, Dell describes the style of the XPS 13 Plus as minimalist and modern. The very thin bezels and elegant finishes certainly make an impact, and it is striking the replacement of the classic function keys with a row of backlit touch keys.

Aluminum frame, with Dell which has provided for particular types of production aimed at environmental sustainability of the processing, two colors and one weight of 1.24 kilograms complete the picture.

The metamorphosis of the XPS13 Plus is however risky: not only the function keys disappear in favor of the touchbar but also the audio jack and SD Card disappear. Not even Apple had come to the point of removing the audio jack from the notebook, and this choice is very risky.

Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available on the American market from next spring. The price will be announced later, but rumors speak of a base model that would start at $ 1199. Finally a curiosity: in addition to Windows 11, Dell XPS 13 Plus can also be chosen with Linux operating system, specifically the Ubuntu LTS 20.04 distribution.

Alienware gaming solutions: the M series for those who want the best, the X for a compromise between power and weight

But Dell’s CES 2022 also saw the unveiling of two new gaming laptops, the Alienware M17 R5 and the Alienware X14. In the words of the company, the M line is dedicated to gamers who put power above all else, while the X line offers the right combination of power and weight.

The Alienware M17 R5 is based on an AMD platform, with Ryzen 6000 series processors and Radeon RX graphics card. The notebook supports all the latest AMD technologies such as FreeSync Premium, AMD SmartShift MAX, Smart Access Memory and, for the first time, also SmartAccess Graphics.

The monitor, as the name implies, is a 17-inch display with Dolby Vision support. A 15-inch version will also arrive in the coming months that can also be configured with 12th generation Intel processors and Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics cards.

As previously mentioned, Alienware’s X line aims to find the right balance between power and weight, and the Alienware X14 is configured as the thinnest gaming laptop ever created by the company.

X14 is based on the Intel platform, with a 12th generation Intel Core H series CPU and the ability to choose between an Intel ARC or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for laptops.

Alienware X14 also offers support for NVIDIA’s Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technologies. The display measures 14 inches, but two more 15-inch and 17-inch versions will arrive in the coming months.

Both gaming solutions can count on the proprietary Cryo-Tech cooling system, which uses elements composed in Element 31. Still no news regarding price and availability.

Polaris, the concept that wants to revolutionize the idea of ​​external graphics card

In closing, a look at Polaris, a concept of an Alienware external GPU system. It should be emphasized that this solution will not be offered for sale, but is simply a basis from which to start designing future solutions.

The aspect of the concept is certainly striking: the case that encloses the external video card has extremely soft lines, with the possibility of being positioned both vertically and horizontally.

Inside can be placed video cards with a maximum length of 16 inches – just over 40 centimeters -, which will be cooled by the proprietary Cryo-Tech system that integrates elements in Element 31, the material used by Alienware.

The concept delivers connectivity via Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4 and USB-4, so that it can be used with both desktop and notebook PCs. Unlike previous models, however, the power supply compartment is moved out of the case. The eGPU will be powered by two external power supplies, 330W or 425W each.

As mentioned, Polaris is and will remain a simple concept that will not arrive on the market, but testifies to how Alienware’s research on the eGPU is progressing quickly.