Dellorto launches the “fuorisalone” of engines and presents the electrical innovations A special event from 23 to 25 November in Milan: with “More than a product” Dellorto launches the fuorisalone of engines and presents the news of the E-Power project. It is a special event in which the fastest on Instagram can participate.

“We think this is an appointment able to clearly frame how ours is a strong reality of an important history and, at the same time, in step with the times”.

Andrea Dell’Orto, executive vice president and responsible for the marketing and commercial part of Dellorto, a historic company founded in 1933 in Seregno and then moved to Cabiate, which from the production of carburetors for motorcycles has widened its range of products along the way, studying bodies throttles, injection systems and electronic control units, up to the recent electrification projects, thus frames the Dellorto Living event “More than a product”, which will take place in Milan, in Brera, in via San Carpoforo 9, from Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 November. The chosen space has an area of ​​over 350 square meters and will allow a journey through the past, present and future of a company that is a flagship not only for the Brianza industry, but more generally for the Italian one.

Andrea Dell’Orto

“The goal is to offer a sort of out of salon – continues the vice president – in parallel or almost to Eicma, the international exhibition of two wheels, making our own an idea that is usually traced back to the world of furniture and not to that of the engines. We will specifically present the news related to topics such as sustainability and electric mobility, innovations that will equip scooters in particular, but which can be useful from the scooter to the quadricycle “.

The E-Power project was born in 2019, from a collaboration between Dellorto and Energetica Motor Company, an internationally leading Italian company in the sector of high-performance electric motorcycles, already a partner in the Moto E world championship reserved for electric motorcycles, and expanded with the contribution of the Reinova team, for the development, testing and validation of components. The result is an electric motor with high performance and minimum environmental impact, already available in two power sizes, a step forward on the road to virtuous and environmentally friendly mobility.

Similarly, the first laboratory prototype of the Cemp project will be visible, co-financed by the Lombardy Region and the European Union, a project led by Dellorto, which enhances electric propulsion to its fullest potential, thanks to the integration of advanced connectivity and driving support.

At the same time, attention will be paid to the history of the Dellorto: “Visitors will be able to retrace it through twelve installations, with images that will be the common thread of our 2022 calendar and that will accompany us from the beginning with the carburetor to the present day” .

In the exhibition area, it will also be possible to admire some of the excellent products that the Seregnese company has been able to develop with skill and professionalism: the historic RA 18 carburetor from 1935, the latest generation pcb-less electronic throttle bodies, the new DO Power control unit. 1 used in Moto3, up to the Euro 5 plus electronic injection system, with traction control. In addition, cult vehicles will enrich the offer for the public, such as the Porsche 911 GT3 of the Carrera Cup Italia championship, which prepares the way for the 992 GT3 Cup model of the 2022 championship, with multi-butterfly system signed by Dellorto, as well as the Moto GP of Alex Marquez and the Moto Ohvale GP-0 used in the Fim Mini GP World Series, which in turn are fitted with Dellorto components.

The event is scheduled for November 23, 24 and 25, from 10 to 17.30: free opening to the public, with access in accordance with the rules for containing Covid 19 and compulsory display of the Green pass; 23 and 24 November, from 6.30 pm: opening for limited number events, dedicated to sector operators and the press, with a preview presentation of the new E-Power system, by Matteo Bobbi, Sky Formula 1 commentator, supported by Vera Spadini, Sky Sport journalist, Vittoria Piria, Formula 3 driver and Mediaset Formula E commentator, and Eva Gini, sports journalist; November 25, from 6.30 pm: space for the media partner Radio 105, with his Djset, and Barbara Pedrotti, TV presenter, expert in engines.

Access will be reserved for operators, but also for the first fifty users who will leave a comment under the post that will be published on November 19th on the Instagram page of @dellorto_motorsport_official. In the three evenings, pilots and well-known faces from the world of motors will participate.

