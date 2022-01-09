Dell’s new jewel also in Ubuntu sauce

Dell announced the new XPS 13 Plus (XPS 9320), the laptop has the new ones on board Intel Alder Lake-P 28W CPU from Intel, presented in these days by the house of Santa Clara. The good news is the confirmation of the now classic Developer Edition with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: a real gem!

Let’s start with the technical specifications and then we get to talk about some choices made by Dell that make us discuss. XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4-inch display, available in several versions:

basic we have an IPS FullHD + (1920 × 1200), maximum brightness of 500nits and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space;

paying more you can take home a IPS display with 4K UHD + resolution (3840 × 2400), maximum brightness of 500nits, support for HDR 400 and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space;

(3840 × 2400), maximum brightness of 500nits, support for HDR 400 and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space; Finally, Dell offers you the option to opt for a OLED display with 3.5K resolution (3456 × 2160), maximum brightness of 400 nits and support for HDR 500. To underline the 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and Gorilla Glass 7 certification.

Under the hood we find the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The basic version includes the use of an i5-1240P, but you can also opt for the i7-1260P, i7-1270P or i7-1280P CPU, and integrated Intel XE graphics card. The choice depends a little on the use you intend to make of the PC, in principle an i5 is perfect for those who have no particular demands (such as video editing, intensive development, etc). RAM memory, expandable, closes the circle up to 32GB LPDDR5-5200 and four different storage cuts (256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB) thanks to a PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD.

We then four speakers for a total power of 8W, a dual microphone and an HD webcam. Do not miss the fingerprint sensor, inserted in the power button.

Present Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow the passage of the video signal and energy (a USB-C to USB-A adapter is also included in the bundle) and a 55 Wh not removable.

Weight and dimensions are decidedly contained (thickness equal to 16mm and weight 1.24kg). The company has emphasized this aspect a lot, highlighting how they managed to integrate a more energy-consuming CPU than previous models without affecting the size of the laptop. As? Thanks to a major overhaul of the cooling system, which resulted in integrating two larger fans and stretching them towards the outer edges for provide up to 55% more airflow even without impact on noise.

The notebook is made of aluminum and glass and is available in two versions: Platinum or Graphite. The shell is produced using aluminum processed with hydroelectric power this allows to minimize the use of carbon. It should be emphasized that the packaging is made 100% recycled or renewable content.

Some questionable choices

If in the fall the decisions of Apple, which has been applauded by the community for the revival of more ports and for the elimination of the touchbar from MacBooks, similarly some choices of Dell have been strongly criticized.

On the new Dell XPS 13 Plus function keys have become capacitive touch solutions, while the glass touchpad is embedded in the body and returns the sensation of the click through haptic technology. The keyboard has also been renewed, with larger key covers and other interventions to make the typing experience more enjoyable. This is perhaps the most notable difference from older generation XPS.

See also

Some like the touchbar, but many others consider it a useless, even uncomfortable tinsel. Personally I belong to the latter category.

Furthermore, it is impossible not to point out the absence of a 3.5 audio jack mm he was born in SD card reader. These are decidedly controversial choices. In the workplace it often happens that you have meetings with Teams (or similar tools) and that you have to use headphones. Headphones with a cable are often used because Bluetooth headphones have software incompatibility problems or can simply be flat. Likewise creators, photographers and all professionals who work with certain tools are in dire need of the SD card reader. Why remove it by forcing people to use an adapter?

We come to the price. The official value has not yet been disclosed but we are talking about 1199 dollars for the base model, which can easily go up to 2000 dollars if you choose a more powerful configuration. Can you buy it? Well, not yet. Dell says the XPS 13 Plus will go on sale worldwide starting next spring.

Follow us on our Telegram channel, on the our Facebook page come on Google News. In the field below it is possible to comment and create discussion points regarding the topics dealt with on the blog.