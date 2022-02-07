Deloitte Consulting inaugurates a new office in Naples: over 300 hires in the next three years

«Attracting more and more young talents to the South, contributing to the digital transformation of the South, offering a high-profile training experience. Our efforts to consolidate the presence of Deloitte a Naples and in Campania. In a delicate phase like the current one, it is necessary to offer brilliant prospects that act as an accelerator for competitiveness and growth, so that the new generations are ready to face the needs of the labor market of the future “.

He stated it this morning Alessandro Mercuri, CEO of Deloitte Consulting, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new network headquarters located within the Capodichino airport area in Naples, which was also attended by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi. At present, at the Naples office, Deloitte Consulting has 325 people, of which over 100 come from Digita, the Academy promoted by the University of Naples Federico II in collaboration with Deloitte Digital. The project is to reach 650 people within the next three years.

«Our country – continues Mercuri – must accelerate to bridge the digital skills gap compared to the other main European realities. To do this, we need to focus on young people, bring them closer to technical-scientific knowledge and invest in Stem training in order not to risk falling behind in the strategic sectors of the near future. With Deloitte we want to strengthen this commitment and stimulate our talents directly in their home territory ».

«The choice of Deloitte – adds the mayor of Naples Manfredi – to continue to invest in the area, as well as that of other large companies, strengthens the role of Naples as one of the great European capitals of innovation at an international level. Thanks to initiatives such as the Digita Academy and Operation Talents, in fact, Deloitte has turned the spotlight on the potential of the South and on the abilities of our young people, giving a concrete boost to the local economy and offering opportunities to the most deserving “.

«The university and Deloitte – declared the rector of the University of Naples Federico II Matteo Lorito – they share a mission whose objective is to use the enormous potential of the market that has opened up with the digital transformation to retain talents, offer opportunities, increase the competitiveness of our companies and direct university training and in particular the building of skills of our students on paths useful to the needs of businesses. Digita has consolidated this extraordinary synergy, making Deloitte a strategic partner for the placement policies of the largest university in the south ».